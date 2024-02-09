Substitute Teacher Charged with Sexual Assault of Minor: A Community in Shock

In a disquieting turn of events, 29-year-old Rebecca Coddington, a substitute teacher from Browns Mills, Pemberton Township, stands accused of sexually assaulting an underage girl. The alleged incidents occurred "multiple times" over a span of four years, between September 2019 and December 2023, at a private residence in Gloucester Township.

The Unraveling of Trust

Coddington, who was employed as a substitute teacher in the Runnemede school district through Kelly Services, a staffing agency, now faces charges that include two counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault, six counts of second-degree sexual assault, two counts of third-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact, and two counts of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

The Camden County Prosecutor, Grace C. MacAulay, has yet to disclose the nature of the relationship between Coddington and the victim or the details of how law enforcement got involved. Equally shrouded in mystery are the ownership details of the Gloucester Township residence where the incidents reportedly took place.

A Community in Shock

As news of the allegations spread, the Runnemede community has been grappling with a sense of disbelief and betrayal. The district Superintendent, Mark Iannucci, confirmed that Coddington was not on the district payroll and had been hired through the staffing agency.

In a heartfelt letter to parents, Iannucci expressed his shock and sadness over the allegations, assuring them that the district's primary concern remains the safety and well-being of their students. "Counseling services are available for any student in need," he wrote, urging parents to reach out if they felt their child might benefit from such support.

Justice in Motion

Coddington is currently detained at the Camden County Correctional Facility, awaiting a detention hearing scheduled for today. The Camden County Prosecutor's Office is actively investigating the allegations, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the authorities.

As the community waits with bated breath for the legal proceedings to unfold, the case serves as a stark reminder of the fragile trust that underpins the relationship between educators and their students. It is a trust that, once broken, leaves deep scars in its wake.

In the face of such allegations, it becomes imperative for communities to rally together, prioritizing the healing and support of those affected while ensuring that justice is served. The road ahead may be fraught with challenges, but it is a journey that must be undertaken to restore faith and trust in the institutions that shape our children's futures.