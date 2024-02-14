Substitute Teacher Accused of Inappropriate Contact with Student at Seton LaSalle Catholic High School

In a shocking turn of events, a former substitute teacher from the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh, Damon Gall, has been accused of engaging in inappropriate contact with a 15-year-old student at Seton LaSalle Catholic High School. The incident allegedly took place while Gall was still employed as a substitute teacher and assistant cross-country coach in the Mount Lebanon school district until January 2023.
A Predator in the Classroom
The student, who remains unnamed due to privacy concerns, reported that during an encounter with Gall, he closed the door, complimented her appearance, and touched her inappropriately under her skirt. Not only this, but Gall also allegedly forced the student to touch him. These disturbing revelations have sent shockwaves through the community, leaving parents and educators alarmed and concerned about the safety of their children.
From Teacher to Accused
Following the complaint, Gall was arrested and charged with numerous offenses, including corruption of minors, indecent assault, and unlawful contact with a minor. The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh has since confirmed that Gall is no longer employed by them, and they are fully cooperating with the ongoing investigation. The school district has also released a statement assuring parents that they are taking the allegations seriously and working closely with law enforcement to ensure the safety and well-being of their students.
The Road to Justice
Gall has pleaded not guilty to all charges and is currently awaiting trial. As the case progresses, the community is rallying around the brave student who came forward, offering their support and solidarity. The story serves as a chilling reminder of the importance of vigilance and open communication in safeguarding our children from predators who seek to exploit their positions of trust.