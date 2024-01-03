Student Found with Marijuana at Thomas Stone High School Faces Legal and School Disciplinary Actions

In an incident that has sparked concern among parents and educators alike, a student at Thomas Stone High School in Charles County was discovered in possession of marijuana on the school premises. The incident, which unfolded on Tuesday, January 2, at approximately 8:30 a.m., was initially detected by a school administrator who found the suspected substance on the student.

The Incident

The school’s quick response led to the involvement of the school resource officer, who subsequently recovered the marijuana. The student, whose name and age remain undisclosed due to confidentiality protocols, is now facing a civil citation for possession of marijuana.

Consequences and Beyond

Consequences for the student extend beyond legal repercussions. Officials have confirmed that the student will also be subjected to disciplinary actions imposed by the Charles County Public Schools. The nature and extent of these disciplinary actions, however, have not been detailed.

Ongoing Investigation

As the community grapples with the implications of this incident, authorities continue their investigation into the matter. The goal is not only to ascertain the circumstances leading up to the incident but also to ensure that the school environment remains safe and conducive for learning.