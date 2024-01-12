en English
Crime

Stripes Employee Accused of Rape: A Tale of Corporate Negligence

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:42 am EST
Stripes Employee Accused of Rape: A Tale of Corporate Negligence

In the heart of McAllen, Texas, a lawsuit filed on January 4th unearths a chilling account of a sexual assault at a Stripes gas station. The complaint, lodged in Hidalgo County, claims an employee of the station sexually violated a job applicant inside the store’s restroom. The accused, with a prior record of harassing another female colleague, allegedly trailed the woman into the restroom and committed the heinous act. The victim’s desperate attempt to seek help via 911 was thwarted as the dispatcher misunderstood the severity of the situation.

Arrest and Bail

Following the incident, local law enforcement arrested the accused, based on the victim’s identification and corroborating surveillance footage. Yet, in an unsettling turn of events, the assailant was released on bail and, shockingly, continues his employment with Stripes, albeit at a different location.

Accusations Towards Stripes and 7-Eleven, Inc.

The lawsuit starkly accuses both the Stripes gas station and its parent company, 7-Eleven, Inc., of gross negligence and malice. It demands $1 million in damages for the victim’s ordeal. The suit further highlights a prior incident where the same employee had cornered another co-worker, demanding sexual favors. This incident, despite being recorded on security footage, was dismissed by the store’s manager.

Imminent Danger to the Public

The lawsuit stresses that the employee poses an ‘imminent danger to the public’, and both Stripes and 7-Eleven, Inc. have failed to take appropriate action to prevent further harm. The case has ignited a firestorm of criticism and raised serious concerns about the safety and welfare of employees and customers at such establishments.

Crime United States
Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

