en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Stray Bullet Mars New Year Celebrations in Richmond

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:41 pm EST
Stray Bullet Mars New Year Celebrations in Richmond

On the festive eve of the New Year in Richmond, Virginia, an unexpected incident soured the celebrations for a resident named Damon Nutting. As the neighborhood near Yellowpine Circle was echoing with the cacophony of fireworks and gunshots, Nutting’s property fell prey to a stray bullet. He compared the atmosphere to a war zone, an unsettling scenario far removed from the joyous spirit of the holiday.

Property Damage

The aftermath revealed the extent of the damage. Nutting discovered a layer of dust on his car trunk, a shattered back window, and a nine-millimeter bullet amidst the debris. The senseless destruction of his property, especially following his expenditure on Christmas gifts for the family, left him frustrated. He expressed the struggle of working hard to maintain his possessions, only to have them ruined in an instant.

Police Investigation

Upon filing a police report, the bullet was collected by officers as potential evidence. The police are looking into its connection with other property damage cases in the area. The same weekend saw the law enforcement occupied with numerous other gunfire reports near German School Road, indicating a trend of careless revelry.

Hope for a Safer Future

Nutting hopes the investigation will lead to the identification and correction of the shooter, putting an end to such instances of celebratory gunfire during holidays. The experience has left him disheartened, prompting him to plan to avoid his apartment complex on future New Year’s Eves. Instead, he is considering spending the evening with family in Tappahannock, a decision fuelled by the desire for a peaceful and safe celebration.

0
Crime United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Jurupa Valley Man Arrested for Fatal Shooting of Brother

By Salman Khan

Repeat Offender: Green Bay Man Arrested for Fourth OWI Offense

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Inmate Paul Newberry, Serving Life Sentence, Charged with Another Murder Inside Prison

By BNN Correspondents

Inter-State Cyber Fraud Gang Busted in Vadodara, Transactions Exceed Rs 1.84 Crore

By Rafia Tasleem

Document Forgery Case Uncovered in Thane: A Call for Rigorous Verifica ...
@Crime · 3 mins
Document Forgery Case Uncovered in Thane: A Call for Rigorous Verifica ...
heart comment 0
Police Arrest Duo in Guwahati Following New Year’s Eve Gunfire Incident

By Rafia Tasleem

Police Arrest Duo in Guwahati Following New Year's Eve Gunfire Incident
Tragic Fratricide in Lytle Creek: Brother Fatally Shoots Tyler Monfort

By Quadri Adejumo

Tragic Fratricide in Lytle Creek: Brother Fatally Shoots Tyler Monfort
Second-Degree Assault Charge for Lincoln Man Following Jail Altercation

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Second-Degree Assault Charge for Lincoln Man Following Jail Altercation
Unnerving Crime Wave Rocks Peaceful Swampscott Neighborhood

By BNN Correspondents

Unnerving Crime Wave Rocks Peaceful Swampscott Neighborhood
Latest Headlines
World News
Newly Elected Officials Sworn In at Lawrence City, Frank Moran Gives Keynote Address
2 mins
Newly Elected Officials Sworn In at Lawrence City, Frank Moran Gives Keynote Address
High School Basketball Showdown: Talents Shine Across Various Regions
2 mins
High School Basketball Showdown: Talents Shine Across Various Regions
Zachary Meseroll's Five Goals Propel Hamilton-Nottingham-Steinert to Victory
3 mins
Zachary Meseroll's Five Goals Propel Hamilton-Nottingham-Steinert to Victory
Rutgers Women's Basketball Suffers Narrow Defeat to Purdue; Prepares for Showdown with No. 4/3 Iowa
3 mins
Rutgers Women's Basketball Suffers Narrow Defeat to Purdue; Prepares for Showdown with No. 4/3 Iowa
Veterinary Sector Transformation: A Roundtable Discussion Hosted by the University of Pretoria
3 mins
Veterinary Sector Transformation: A Roundtable Discussion Hosted by the University of Pretoria
Kazakhstan's President Denies Rumors of Constitutional Referendum and 2026 Candidacy
3 mins
Kazakhstan's President Denies Rumors of Constitutional Referendum and 2026 Candidacy
Colorado Secretary of State Attributes Rising Death Threats to Trump and GOP
4 mins
Colorado Secretary of State Attributes Rising Death Threats to Trump and GOP
Amber Liu: Possibly Western Australia's First Baby of 2024
4 mins
Amber Liu: Possibly Western Australia's First Baby of 2024
California Mandates Drug Testing Kits in Bars and Nightclubs to Combat Date-Rape Drugs
4 mins
California Mandates Drug Testing Kits in Bars and Nightclubs to Combat Date-Rape Drugs
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
1 hour
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
4 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
4 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
4 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
5 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
5 hours
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app