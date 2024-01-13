en English
Crime

Storm Scam Alert: Police Warn of Door-to-Door Fraud in Delaware County

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:09 am EST
Storm Scam Alert: Police Warn of Door-to-Door Fraud in Delaware County

In Delaware County, Pennsylvania, a malevolent figure has been knocking on doors, trying to capitalize on the vulnerability of residents following the aftermath of a severe storm. The Springfield Township Police have issued an alert for a scammer who, under false pretences, claims to represent the township or county to assess storm damage. His modus operandi involves offering to fix storm damage and potentially swindling large sums of money from unsuspecting homeowners.

Escalating Storm Scams

Michael Bannon, the Director of the Bucks County Office of Consumer Protection, has noted a worrying uptick in scams of this nature, particularly in the wake of severe weather events causing significant home damage. The scammers’ playbook typically involves soliciting hefty deposits or large upfront payments, only to vanish without a trace, leaving the promised work undone. In 2021, the Better Business Bureau reported that homeowners in the United States were defrauded of a staggering $1.1 million owing to home improvement scams.

Preventing Scam Victimization

Bannon strongly advises homeowners to safeguard themselves by undertaking due diligence. This includes verifying a contractor’s license, insurance information, and references before agreeing to any work. He further urges homeowners to insist on a clear, written contract before parting with their money. Homeowners should also be on the lookout for high-pressure sales tactics, out-of-state license plates, and unmarked vehicles, all red flags indicative of potential scams.

Reporting Scams

If a homeowner suspects they are being targeted by a scammer, they are strongly encouraged to contact the police or their local consumer protection office without delay. The Springfield Township Police, in their warning about potential scammers posing as representatives for the township or Delaware County, emphasized that no one from the township is conducting door-to-door storm damage assessments. They’ve implored residents to report any suspicious activity to 911 immediately.

author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

