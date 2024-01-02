en English
Crime

Stolen Unicorn Sculpture Finds Its Way Home in Nelson

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:03 pm EST
Stolen Unicorn Sculpture Finds Its Way Home in Nelson

It is a tale of restoration and resilience in the city of Nelson, as a unique unicorn sculpture stolen from the iconic ‘Red House’ finds its way back home. The saga began when the sculpture, a meticulously crafted replica of the figurehead on the HMS Unicorn, vanished from its lofty perch on Nelson’s Rocks Road. The house wore a red sticker of abandonment after an August 2022 storm triggered a landslide, leaving the property uninhabited and vulnerable.

Unicorn Sculpture’s Mysterious Disappearance and Return

The sculpture, which had been securely bolted to a concrete pad, was discovered missing in an act of theft that shocked the community. The figurehead, originally costing owner Caleb Harcus about $17,000, was returned in a damaged state, bearing the scars of its unexpected journey. Despite its condition, the return of the cherished artifact brought a measure of relief to Harcus, who had commissioned the piece and had it coated in 12 layers of paint, with Nelson’s coat of arms standing in place of Scotland’s royal banner of arms.

The Red House Awaits Its Fate

With the Red House destined to likely meet the wrecking ball, Harcus has made the difficult decision to part with the unicorn sculpture. It is now up for sale, with Harcus expressing a willingness to accept as little as $5 for the piece. The Red House’s fate hangs in the balance as Harcus awaits clarity from the Nelson City Council and his insurance company over the property’s future.

Community Support in Times of Uncertainty

Despite the uncertainties and upheavals brought about by the storm and theft, Harcus has felt the warm embrace of the Nelson community. Residents have shown an outpouring of kindness and solidarity throughout the ordeal, standing as a testament to their shared resilience and their commitment to preserving the unique character of their city.

Crime New Zealand
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

