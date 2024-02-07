Stolen Trailer Found in Louisiana, Connected to Larger Theft Ring

A stolen 32-foot trailer, missing since the Christmas holidays, has been discovered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The Mississippi Agriculture and Livestock Theft Bureau (MALTB) recovered the trailer on February 1, marking a significant milestone in their ongoing investigation. The trailer had been stolen from a closed business in Jackson, Mississippi, its absence reported by the Jackson Police Department on December 26. However, the name of the business remains undisclosed.

Arrest of Suspect

In a collaborative effort, the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office played a crucial role in the recovery operation. One of the suspects, Michael Eugene Littlejohn, was found in possession of the trailer at the time of recovery. Consequently, Littlejohn was arrested and has since been charged with possession of stolen property. It is clear that law enforcement agencies are not taking this crime lightly.

An Ongoing Investigation

This case is far from closed. The ongoing investigation, initiated in late December, led to the identification of two suspects linked to the theft. With Littlejohn in custody, additional arrests are expected as the investigation progresses further. The collaboration between multiple law enforcement agencies signals the seriousness of this crime and the dedication to bringing the culprits to justice.

Out-of-State Theft Ring Suspected

The involvement of MALTB in the case was not arbitrary. The bureau was included due to suspicions that the trailer theft might be connected to a larger, out-of-state theft ring. This prospect elevates the case from a simple theft to a criminal operation with potential ramifications reaching beyond state boundaries. As the investigation continues, the authorities are determined to uncover the full scope of this crime, ensuring all those involved are held accountable.