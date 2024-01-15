en English
Crime

Stolen Pygmy Goats Found: Police Appeal for Information Amid Pet Theft Crisis

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:49 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 5:58 am EST
Stolen Pygmy Goats Found: Police Appeal for Information Amid Pet Theft Crisis

In a heartening turn of events, two baby pygmy goats, Margoat and Robbie, stolen from a yard in West Dorset on January 11, have been returned to their relieved owner. The family pets were found at an address in Yeovil on January 13, following an operation led by the Dorset Police in partnership with Avon and Somerset Police.

Collaborative Police Effort

The successful recovery of the pygmy goats is the result of a collaborative police effort. The owner, Alice, expressed deep gratitude for the return of her beloved pets and urged the public to help with the ongoing investigation.

PC Sebastian Haggett of the Dorset Rural Crime Team, who led the operation, has expressed his satisfaction over the recovery. He stressed the importance of public assistance in bringing the perpetrators to justice, highlighting that pet theft is a serious crime and entirely unacceptable.

Public Call for Information

Authorities are seeking any information related to suspicious activities in the Marshwood area on the night of the theft. The police have encouraged anyone with pertinent information to come forward. Contact details have been provided for reporting to the Dorset Police or anonymously to Crimestoppers, an independent charity.

Wider Issue of Pet Theft

While this story has a happy ending, it brings to light the wider issue of pet theft and related crimes. Fraudsters have been targeting pet owners nationwide, demanding ransom payments in exchange for the safe return of their pets. Over 200 victims have reported receiving aggressive calls and threats. Among these victims, one has been convicted of nine counts of blackmail and one count of theft.

The police are advising pet owners to remain vigilant and handle any communication with potential scammers carefully. The fight against pet theft continues, with efforts to hold those responsible accountable for their actions.

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

