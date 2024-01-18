Stolen Car Crashes in Weymouth, Suspects At Large

On the evening of January 17, a silver Seat car, reported as stolen, was involved in a single-vehicle accident on Cumberland Drive, Weymouth. The car, in an attempt to escape, crashed into a barrier and was hastily abandoned outside the premises of New Image tiles. Eyewitnesses reported seeing two individuals hastily exiting the vehicle and fleeing the scene, leaving behind the wreckage as an eerie testament to their escape attempt.

Immediate Response

Dorset Police were promptly notified and officers were quickly dispatched to the scene. The National Police Air Service (NPAS) helicopter was also deployed in an effort to locate the suspects, its glaring spotlight scanning the area, casting long shadows in its wake as it flew over this otherwise quiet industrial estate.

Investigation Underway

Despite the collective efforts of the ground police force and the NPAS, no arrests have been made in the immediate aftermath of the incident. The investigation, however, continues in full force. The Dorset Police are now appealing to the public for any information that could assist in their ongoing enquiries. The abandoned wreckage of the silver Seat car remains a silent reminder of the crime, its presence disrupting the normalcy of Cumberland Drive.

Previous Incidents

Weymouth has seen its share of vehicular crimes, including a recent incident in South Bristol. A man was arrested after a police chase involving a suspected stolen car resulted in a crash involving a double-decker bus, a police car, and reckless driving down one-way roads. The 20-year-old suspect was arrested on multiple charges, including dangerous driving, theft of a motor vehicle, and possession of drugs.

This latest incident on Cumberland Drive adds to the growing concern over vehicle-related crimes in the area, casting a pall over the otherwise peaceful community. It serves as a reminder that even in the quiet corners of the world, the specter of crime lingers.