Stoke-on-Trent Takeaway Rammed by Car; Woman Arrested

In the early hours of December 29, just after 1:30 am, Bilaals, a well-known takeaway in Sneyd Green, Stoke-on-Trent, became the scene of a shocking incident. A car, identified as a black Seat, rammed into the shop, reversed, and then drove back in several times. The owner of Bilaals, Bilaal Mahmood, was left reeling from the unexpected assault on his establishment.

Woman Arrested on Suspicion of Dangerous Driving

Staffordshire Police swiftly responded to the scene, arresting a 38-year-old woman from Stoke-on-Trent. She was detained on suspicion of dangerous driving, a severe offense that carries significant penalties. In addition, she faces charges for refusing to provide a specimen for testing, further compounding her legal woes.

Bilaals Continues Delivery Service Despite Damage

While the event has undoubtedly caused substantial damage to the premises, Bilaals remains determined to serve its loyal customer base. Mahmood announced that although the physical shop is closed for walk-in customers due to the destruction, the takeaway continues to offer a delivery service. This act of resilience in the face of adversity is a testament to the spirit of the local business community in Stoke-on-Trent.

Police Appeal for Witnesses

The Staffordshire Police have issued a public appeal for witnesses to the incident. Their goal is to gather as much information as possible, hoping to construct a clear picture of the events leading up to the incident. The police have provided contact details, encouraging the public to share any relevant information that could aid their investigation.