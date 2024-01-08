Stockton Man Arrested for ATM Skimming

A 31-year-old man from Stockton has been arrested for installing a skimming device at an ATM in Stanislaus County.

The arrest, which took place on January 3, was a result of a tip received by the Turlock Police Department from an allied agency.

License Plate Readers, a newer technology in crime detection, played a pivotal role in the case. Using this system, detectives were able to track and locate the suspect’s vehicle at the Westamerica Bank in Turlock.

Arrest Triggered by Equipment Violation

The suspect, a resident of Stockton, was initially stopped for equipment violations. The subsequent search of his vehicle led to a significant discovery: over 30 gift cards embedded with stolen account information from various individuals.

This potentially marks a massive identity theft operation, unraveled by the simple act of a traffic stop.