Crime

Stephen Bingham: A Journey from Accusation to Acquittal, Chronicled in ‘A Double Life’

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:39 pm EST
Stephen Bingham: A Journey from Accusation to Acquittal, Chronicled in ‘A Double Life’

In the summer of 1971, Stephen Bingham, a distinguished lawyer and prison rights activist, paid a visit to George Jackson, a renowned inmate at San Quentin State Prison. Their meeting was intended to discuss a potentially groundbreaking lawsuit against the California Department of Corrections for allegations of prisoner mistreatment. However, the events that unfolded on August 21, 1971, would forever change their lives and leave an indelible mark on the American justice system.

A Violent Outbreak and Accusations of Betrayal

On that fateful day, Bingham brought a draft and a tape recorder into the prison for Jackson. This seemingly innocuous act sparked a violent outbreak that led to the deaths of Jackson, three guards, and two other inmates. Amidst the chaos, Bingham found himself accused of smuggling the gun that Jackson allegedly used in a desperate attempt to escape. The incident escalated into a full-blown crisis, resulting in Bingham’s indictment on murder charges.

Fleeing Injustice, Finding Refuge

Given the tense political climate of the era and the FBI’s notorious targeting of activist lawyers, Bingham made the difficult decision to go into hiding. He fled to Europe, where he lived a clandestine life for 13 long years. It wasn’t until 1984 that he returned to the United States to face the charges laid against him. In a court case that gripped the nation, Bingham was ultimately acquitted, highlighting the complexities and often, the shortcomings, of the justice system.

‘A Double Life’: A Tale of Turmoil and Triumph

A new documentary, ‘A Double Life,’ directed by Bingham’s niece, Catherine Masud, offers a fresh perspective on this story. The film delves into Bingham’s life, not just his infamous brush with the law, but also his lifelong commitment to social causes and his work as a legal aid lawyer. It pays poignant tribute to the tragic death of his daughter, Sylvia, and the establishment of a fund in her memory.

‘A Double Life’ is more than a documentary; it’s a testament to Bingham’s resilience and his unwavering dedication to justice, even in the face of personal adversity. As Bingham and Masud reflect on that tumultuous period, they also explore the broader implications of their experiences. Their stories serve as a stark reminder of the power of conviction and the indomitable spirit of the human will.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

