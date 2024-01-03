en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Stephen Bear Poised for Release; Georgia Harrison Contemplates Politics

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:14 pm EST
Stephen Bear Poised for Release; Georgia Harrison Contemplates Politics

Reality television star, Stephen Bear is poised to walk free from prison after serving 11 months out of a 21-month sentence. The sentence was due to his act of uploading a sex tape without the consent of his ex-girlfriend, Georgia Harrison. Found guilty on charges of voyeurism and two counts of disclosing private, sexual photographs and films, Bear shared the video on the adult content site, OnlyFans, in 2020. From this illicit activity, he managed to profit a substantial sum of at least £40,000.

Stephen Bear: A Changed Man?

As Bear’s release date draws near, tentatively before his birthday on January 20, he has reportedly expressed to his friends a newfound resolve to distance himself from social media and his erstwhile wild lifestyle. Instead, the reality star aims to return to his family in East London and possibly chart a new course for himself. However, while in HMP Chelmsford and later HMP Brixton, Bear earned minimal wages, which forced him to sell his property in Loughton, Essex, to settle his debts.

Georgia Harrison: Moving On

Meanwhile, Georgia Harrison, the woman at the center of the controversy, has seemingly moved on. She is set to appear in the upcoming series, Love Island All Stars. Harrison had waived her right to anonymity during the trial, a decision that was seen as a brave and empowering move. In addition, she has expressed interest in standing as a Member of Parliament for Essex, buoyed by the encouragement of several Labour MPs.

A New Chapter for Both

As Bear faces a life out of prison, and Harrison contemplates a political career, both their lives seem to be taking a new direction. Whether Bear can stay true to his pledge of abandoning his former lifestyle and Harrison can successfully transition to politics remains to be seen. However, one thing is clear – their paths have diverged significantly since their controversial association, and they are both striving to make the most out of their second chances.

0
Crime United Kingdom
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
1 min ago
Goshen Resident Arrested in Child Solicitation Sting Operation
On New Year’s Eve, a Goshen resident named Bobby Lee Snead found himself ensnared in a sting operation led by Predator Catchers Incorporated, a group dedicated to exposing online child predators. Snead was apprehended during an attempted rendezvous with a minor, a meeting that was facilitated by the mobile application ‘whisper’. Caught in the Act
Goshen Resident Arrested in Child Solicitation Sting Operation
Escalating Threats Against Public Officials Pose Risk to Democratic Process
4 mins ago
Escalating Threats Against Public Officials Pose Risk to Democratic Process
New Jersey Man Faces Charges for New Year's Day Diner Disruption
4 mins ago
New Jersey Man Faces Charges for New Year's Day Diner Disruption
Montreal Food Bank Hit by Theft: Urgent Call for Donations
1 min ago
Montreal Food Bank Hit by Theft: Urgent Call for Donations
Kingston Police in Search of Donation Jar Theft Suspect
2 mins ago
Kingston Police in Search of Donation Jar Theft Suspect
South Carolina Man Charged with Murder: A Tragic End for Kandace Nicole Adams
4 mins ago
South Carolina Man Charged with Murder: A Tragic End for Kandace Nicole Adams
Latest Headlines
World News
Democracy vs Autocracy: The Global Political Landscape in 2024
41 seconds
Democracy vs Autocracy: The Global Political Landscape in 2024
Congressman Davidson Proposes Significant Change in Drawing Congressional Districts
52 seconds
Congressman Davidson Proposes Significant Change in Drawing Congressional Districts
Georgia's 2020 Election Rolls: Investigation Reveals Major Inconsistencies
53 seconds
Georgia's 2020 Election Rolls: Investigation Reveals Major Inconsistencies
Dry January: Grand Rapids Bars Embrace Mocktails Amid Health Trend
1 min
Dry January: Grand Rapids Bars Embrace Mocktails Amid Health Trend
Tennessee Court Upholds Confidentiality of Harassment Investigation Records
1 min
Tennessee Court Upholds Confidentiality of Harassment Investigation Records
Breaking the Chains of Isolation in Law Enforcement: The CODE 4 Approach
1 min
Breaking the Chains of Isolation in Law Enforcement: The CODE 4 Approach
Disparity and Neglect: A Deep Dive into Turkey's Dental Health Care Utilization in 2019
2 mins
Disparity and Neglect: A Deep Dive into Turkey's Dental Health Care Utilization in 2019
Minnesota Vikings Players Shine in NFL Pro Bowl Voting
2 mins
Minnesota Vikings Players Shine in NFL Pro Bowl Voting
Martha's Vineyard Commission Meeting to Discuss Housing Crisis; Vineyard Wind 1 Project Delayed
4 mins
Martha's Vineyard Commission Meeting to Discuss Housing Crisis; Vineyard Wind 1 Project Delayed
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
53 mins
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
2 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
2 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
2 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
2 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
3 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
3 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
3 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
3 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app