en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Steelton Police Officer Charged with Sexual Assault Amid Allegations

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:22 pm EST
Steelton Police Officer Charged with Sexual Assault Amid Allegations

A cloud of controversy has descended on Steelton Borough as a serving police officer, Justin Hain, finds himself in the eye of a storm. Hain, a 38-year-old police officer with the Steelton Police Department, stands accused of sexual assault and other related offenses. This follows a series of allegations made by a woman who claims Hain violated her in her own home.

Accusations and Allegations

Per state police court documents, the woman alleges that Hain forced himself on her, disregarding her explicit objections. The reported assault, adding a layer of severity, took place in the presence of a young child. These allegations have led to Hain’s suspension from active duty at the Steelton police department, only months after he took his oath in November. The decision regarding Hain’s pay during this suspension remains undisclosed by Steelton’s Mayor, Ciera Dent.

An Intercepted Call

The case took a decisive turn when investigators intercepted a recorded phone call between the victim and Hain. This call, according to Fran Chardo, the Dauphin County District Attorney, featured significant admissions from Hain that aligned with the victim’s allegations. This phone call is now central to the prosecution’s case.

Past and Future

Prior to his role in Steelton, Hain had a history of serving in law enforcement, including a stint as a deputy with the Dauphin County Sheriff’s office, and roles in the police departments of Middletown and Royalton. Hain’s future, however, now hangs in the balance. Following his arrest, Hain posted bail, set at $50,000, and was subsequently released from Dauphin County Prison. As the case continues to unfold, a preliminary hearing has been scheduled for January 17th.

0
Crime Law United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
5 mins ago
Florida Inmate Sentenced for Threatening Federal Judge
Jeziah Guagno, a 24-year-old inmate from Boynton Beach, Florida, has been handed a 37-month sentence in federal prison for his threatening correspondence targeting a federal judge. The threats, chilling in their clarity, included intentions to murder the judge and his spouse. The incident, which unfurled in May 2021, came to light when the judge received
Florida Inmate Sentenced for Threatening Federal Judge
BSF Detains Indian Woman at Bangladesh Border, Seizes Bangladeshi Taka
9 mins ago
BSF Detains Indian Woman at Bangladesh Border, Seizes Bangladeshi Taka
Denver Police and Crime Stoppers Seek Burglar Caught on Camera
13 mins ago
Denver Police and Crime Stoppers Seek Burglar Caught on Camera
Mysterious Death in Florence: Police Seek Public Help
6 mins ago
Mysterious Death in Florence: Police Seek Public Help
Utah Man Arrested on Grave Charges of Child Rape and Sexual Abuse
7 mins ago
Utah Man Arrested on Grave Charges of Child Rape and Sexual Abuse
Monarch Igwe Nnabuife's Palace Destroyed in Arson Attack, Former Governor's Driver Abducted
7 mins ago
Monarch Igwe Nnabuife's Palace Destroyed in Arson Attack, Former Governor's Driver Abducted
Latest Headlines
World News
Carl Yuan Climbs to the Top in Sony Open Following Jon Rahm's Exit
1 min
Carl Yuan Climbs to the Top in Sony Open Following Jon Rahm's Exit
Rozelle Parklands Shut Indefinitely After Asbestos Discovery
1 min
Rozelle Parklands Shut Indefinitely After Asbestos Discovery
Dhruv Jurel Earns Maiden Call-up to Indian Test Team for England Series
2 mins
Dhruv Jurel Earns Maiden Call-up to Indian Test Team for England Series
Basketball Star Mikey Williams Commits to UCF Amid Legal Challenges
2 mins
Basketball Star Mikey Williams Commits to UCF Amid Legal Challenges
Rose Namajunas Takes on Amanda Ribas in Flyweight Division
2 mins
Rose Namajunas Takes on Amanda Ribas in Flyweight Division
Jiri Lehecka Reveals His Love for Australia and Tennis Journey Insights
3 mins
Jiri Lehecka Reveals His Love for Australia and Tennis Journey Insights
Enterprise Ends Pleasant Valley's 22-Game Winning Streak in EAL
3 mins
Enterprise Ends Pleasant Valley's 22-Game Winning Streak in EAL
Filipino Cue Artist Carlo Biado Triumphs at Chinese Taipei Open
3 mins
Filipino Cue Artist Carlo Biado Triumphs at Chinese Taipei Open
UConn Freshman Ashlynn Shade: A Rising Star On and Off the Court
3 mins
UConn Freshman Ashlynn Shade: A Rising Star On and Off the Court
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
2 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
7 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
8 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
8 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
10 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
11 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
13 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
14 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
14 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app