Steelton Police Officer Charged with Sexual Assault Amid Allegations

A cloud of controversy has descended on Steelton Borough as a serving police officer, Justin Hain, finds himself in the eye of a storm. Hain, a 38-year-old police officer with the Steelton Police Department, stands accused of sexual assault and other related offenses. This follows a series of allegations made by a woman who claims Hain violated her in her own home.

Accusations and Allegations

Per state police court documents, the woman alleges that Hain forced himself on her, disregarding her explicit objections. The reported assault, adding a layer of severity, took place in the presence of a young child. These allegations have led to Hain’s suspension from active duty at the Steelton police department, only months after he took his oath in November. The decision regarding Hain’s pay during this suspension remains undisclosed by Steelton’s Mayor, Ciera Dent.

An Intercepted Call

The case took a decisive turn when investigators intercepted a recorded phone call between the victim and Hain. This call, according to Fran Chardo, the Dauphin County District Attorney, featured significant admissions from Hain that aligned with the victim’s allegations. This phone call is now central to the prosecution’s case.

Past and Future

Prior to his role in Steelton, Hain had a history of serving in law enforcement, including a stint as a deputy with the Dauphin County Sheriff’s office, and roles in the police departments of Middletown and Royalton. Hain’s future, however, now hangs in the balance. Following his arrest, Hain posted bail, set at $50,000, and was subsequently released from Dauphin County Prison. As the case continues to unfold, a preliminary hearing has been scheduled for January 17th.