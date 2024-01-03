en English
Crime

Statesville Man Faces Drug Charges: A Case of Community Vigilance

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:13 am EST
Statesville Man Faces Drug Charges: A Case of Community Vigilance

61-year-old Terry Lee Roseboro, a resident of Alexander Street in Statesville, finds himself entangled in multiple drug charges, following a series of police operations conducted at his domicile. Community complaints ignited the series of events that led to Roseboro’s arrest, underscoring the significance of local vigilance in maintaining community peace and safety.

Police Operations and Arrest

On December 11, the Statesville Police Department, acting on reports of drug-related activities, carried out a search warrant at Roseboro’s residence. The operation unveiled a substantial quantity of crack cocaine, which was subsequently linked to Roseboro. The findings from this operation resulted in the charges of cocaine trafficking and felony maintaining a dwelling to sell narcotics being leveled against him.

Further Charges and Court Appearance

Later, on December 28, the police executed additional outstanding warrants at the same location. During this operation, Roseboro was found in possession of more crack cocaine. This discovery led to further charges, including possession with the intent to sell and deliver cocaine, felony maintaining a dwelling, and resisting a public officer. Roseboro was subsequently arraigned in court, where he was slapped with a $305,000 secured bond.

The Role of Community Vigilance

The Statesville Police Department has been vocal in encouraging community members to report any suspicious activities promptly. The actions leading to Roseboro’s arrest are a testament to the power of community vigilance in curbing crime and maintaining safety. The case serves as a reminder of the pivotal role citizens play in supporting law enforcement efforts to keep communities safe.

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

