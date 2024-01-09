en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

State of Emergency in Ecuador: Narco Boss Escape Unleashes Prison Unrest

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 8, 2024 at 7:26 pm EST
State of Emergency in Ecuador: Narco Boss Escape Unleashes Prison Unrest

Echoing through the corridors of Ecuador’s maximum-security cells is the chilling news of the escape of notorious narco boss, Jose Adolfo Macias, alias ‘Fito’. This incident has sent shockwaves across the nation, prompting President Daniel Noboa to declare a national state of emergency; a move that encompasses the country’s overwhelmed prison system.

Escape of a Narco Boss

Macias, the feared leader of the criminal group Los Choneros, slipped through the cracks of the Guayaquil prison, leaving behind a 34-year sentence that was meant to keep him behind bars for crimes such as drug trafficking and murder. General Cesar Zapata, the national police commander, confirmed the unsettling development.

Unrest in the Penitentiaries

The escape of Macias, however, has proven to be just the tip of the iceberg. It has led to significant disruptions in several penitentiaries, sparking renewed riots and a palpable tension that hangs heavy in the air. In response, an operation involving over 3,000 personnel was promptly launched, reflecting the gravity of the situation.

State of Emergency

The national state of emergency declared by President Noboa is a clear testament to the scale of the crisis. It includes not just a manhunt for the escaped narco boss but also a partial nightly curfew, a bid to restore order and a sense of security among the citizens. The President has extended full political and legal support to the armed forces, preparing them for a daunting battle against these ‘narcoterrorists.’

However, the crisis extends beyond the immediate turmoil. The underbelly of Ecuador’s prisons is a grim landscape marked by violence and overcrowding. Over 400 inmates have lost their lives in conflicts since 2021, a staggering statistic that signals the severity of the problem. The state of emergency, therefore, is not just an immediate reaction but an urgent call to address the pressing challenges posed by criminal organizations within the penitentiary system.

0
Crime Ecuador
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
54 seconds ago
Teenagers Charged After Live-Streaming Police Chase Through Brisbane Suburbs
Four audacious teenagers in Brisbane have been arrested and charged after allegedly leading the police on a high-octane chase across multiple suburbs, all while live-streaming their dangerous escapade on social media. The incident, which has caught the attention of the public due to its brazen nature, is part of Queensland’s ongoing crackdown on youth crime.
Teenagers Charged After Live-Streaming Police Chase Through Brisbane Suburbs
Bahamas Calls for National Day of Prayer Amidst Surge in Brutal Murders; Police and Government Take Action
14 mins ago
Bahamas Calls for National Day of Prayer Amidst Surge in Brutal Murders; Police and Government Take Action
Swatting Incident at Cardi B and Offset's Georgia Home
32 mins ago
Swatting Incident at Cardi B and Offset's Georgia Home
Murder Investigation Underway After Grisly Discovery on Railway Track
5 mins ago
Murder Investigation Underway After Grisly Discovery on Railway Track
Arson Attack Repeats on Sydney Suburb Home: A Rising Safety Concern
7 mins ago
Arson Attack Repeats on Sydney Suburb Home: A Rising Safety Concern
Assailant Returns to Court in Shackles: A Spotlight on Courtroom Security
8 mins ago
Assailant Returns to Court in Shackles: A Spotlight on Courtroom Security
Latest Headlines
World News
Saudi Crown Prince and U.S. Secretary of State Convene to Foster Peace in the Middle East
14 seconds
Saudi Crown Prince and U.S. Secretary of State Convene to Foster Peace in the Middle East
Victor Rackets Founder Chen Den-li Passes Away at 89
19 seconds
Victor Rackets Founder Chen Den-li Passes Away at 89
Antony Blinken in Tel Aviv: A Diplomatic Mission Amid Heightened Tensions
1 min
Antony Blinken in Tel Aviv: A Diplomatic Mission Amid Heightened Tensions
Increasing Complexity of Health Conditions Strains British Columbia’s Healthcare System
3 mins
Increasing Complexity of Health Conditions Strains British Columbia’s Healthcare System
United Workers Party to Host Major Agriculture and Tourism Forum
6 mins
United Workers Party to Host Major Agriculture and Tourism Forum
Escalation in Middle East: Israel Intensifies Airstrikes in Syria
6 mins
Escalation in Middle East: Israel Intensifies Airstrikes in Syria
From Survivor to Advocate: Li Yu-hsiang Champions Blood Donation in Taiwan
7 mins
From Survivor to Advocate: Li Yu-hsiang Champions Blood Donation in Taiwan
Security Forces Surround Moise Katumbi's Residence Amid Election Dispute in DRC
9 mins
Security Forces Surround Moise Katumbi's Residence Amid Election Dispute in DRC
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
10 mins
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
10 mins
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
1 hour
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
1 hour
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
1 hour
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
1 hour
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
2 hours
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
6 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
7 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
9 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app