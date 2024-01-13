Startup CEO Arrested for Travelling with Deceased Son’s Body Amid Custody Battle

Suchana Seth, the CEO of a Bengaluru-based startup, found herself in the midst of a criminal investigation following her arrest for traveling with her deceased four-year-old son’s body concealed in a bag. The shocking discovery was made by a cab driver during a journey from Goa to Karnataka. Ray John, the driver, noted Seth’s indifferent behavior and willingness to pay an exorbitant fare of Rs 30,000 without negotiation during the 600 km, 16-hour trip.

Unraveling the Crime

The arrest led to a subsequent investigation, revealing a note penned by Seth in eyeliner, expressing her frustration and guilt over custody pressures from the court and her ex-husband, Venkat Raman. In the note, Seth claimed to feel pressured to give custody of her son to her ex-husband, whom she accused of being violent and teaching their son bad manners. Despite confessing to writing the note, Seth maintained her innocence, asserting she did not kill her child.

Postmortem Report Indicates Smothering

Contrary to Seth’s claims, the postmortem report indicated that the child was smothered by an object such as a pillow or towel. The police have gathered evidence from the service apartment in Goa where the crime allegedly took place, including a pillow, suitcase, bloodstained towel, and cutlery. Further, the police are probing if Seth gave cough syrup to the child before smothering him.

A Tragic End and Lingering Questions

The tragic incident concluded with the child’s last rites performed by his father in Bengaluru. The story is laced with unanswered questions, such as Seth’s early check-out from the hotel room she had booked for a longer period, and her motivations behind the alleged crime. As the police continue their investigation, the public is left grappling with the unsettling details of this case, forcing a hard look at the pressures of custody battles and their potential repercussions.