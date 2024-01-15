Start-Up CEO Detained on Murder Charges: Tragedy Amidst a Custody Battle

In a shocking turn of events, Suchana Seth, a Bengaluru-based start-up CEO, has been detained under the suspicion of murdering her four-year-old son in a hotel in Goa. The case, which has sent tremors through the start-up community, is currently under investigation and has garnered significant media attention.

Allegations and Accusations

Seth, the 39-year-old CEO, was allegedly planning to escape in a taxi with the body of her son stuffed in a suitcase when the authorities intervened. This horrific act reportedly took place at a service apartment in Goa, where Seth had been staying. Her estranged husband, Venkat, who was overseas during the alleged murder, confronted her at a police station. The confrontation ensued in a heated blame game, with both parties accusing each other of causing the tragic circumstances.

Underlying Domestic Disputes

It has been revealed that the couple was already embroiled in a bitter custody battle over their child, and the case had been ongoing in a family court in Bengaluru for the past year. In addition to this, Suchana had filed a domestic violence case against Venkat and had sought maintenance. Venkat, on the other hand, refutes these allegations and maintains that Suchana had been preventing him from meeting their child, in violation of the court’s order.

The Aftermath

Following the incident, Suchana Seth was arrested en route to Bengaluru from Goa and has since been remanded in police custody for six days. During her confrontation with Venkat at the police station, she staunchly denied the allegations of murder and instead, pointed fingers at her husband for the situation. The authorities are continuing their investigations into this devastating event, as more details continue to emerge.