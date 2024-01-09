en English
AI & ML

Start-up CEO Arrested in Goa for Son’s Murder: A Dark Tale of Maternal Crime

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:25 am EST
Start-up CEO Arrested in Goa for Son’s Murder: A Dark Tale of Maternal Crime

In a shocking development, the CEO of a Bengaluru-based artificial intelligence startup, Mindful AI Lab, has been arrested in Goa under grave allegations of murder. The 39-year-old CEO, Suchana Seth, is being accused of the unthinkable – the murder of her own four-year-old son.

A Horrifying Discovery

The incident unfolded at a service apartment in the coastal town of Candolim where Seth and her young son had checked in on January 6. In a disturbing turn of events, Seth allegedly smothered her son to death, and later attempted to end her life by slashing her wrist with a sharp object. The gruesome crime came to light when housekeeping staff noticed blood stains on a towel, prompting them to alert the apartment management who then informed the Calangute police.

Unfolding Investigation

Having been arrested, Seth is now in the custody of the Calangute police for a period of six days, allowing for a thorough investigation. The police have booked her under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (destruction of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code, as well as under the Goa Children’s Act. The father of the child, currently residing in Jakarta, has been informed of the heart-wrenching tragedy.

Awaiting Clarity

The motive for the crime remains unclear. However, it was disclosed that Seth and her husband are estranged and are currently undergoing divorce proceedings. As the investigation continues, Inspector Paresh Naik of the Calangute police is leading the probe. A post-mortem examination of the child’s body is pending, which may shed some light on this horrific incident.

AI & ML Crime India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

