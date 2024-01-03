Standoff Suspect in Court: ‘I Didn’t Intend to Harm Anyone but Myself’

In a recent standoff in Greenville, 47-year-old suspect Frank Thomas faced the court, expressing that his intentions were not to harm anyone, but possibly himself. Despite his claims, Thomas is still facing seven charges, including threatening a law enforcement officer and recklessly endangering safety. His initial court appearance on Wednesday saw his bond being set at a staggering $300,000 in cash, with a scheduled return for a preliminary hearing on the coming Monday.

Unusual Courtroom Exchange

In an unusual gesture, Thomas addressed Court Commissioner Brian Figy directly, requesting mental health treatment. He further stated that a man named Andy could vouch for his non-violent intentions. This unexpected gesture added a new layer of complexity to an already tense court proceeding.

Incident Details

According to the criminal complaint, Thomas had been residing at the victim’s home for a few days. During this period, he became intoxicated and fired a shot inside the living room, without causing harm to anyone. Further, he pointed a loaded shotgun at the victim, threatening both suicide and harm to the victim.

Standoff and Surrender

Upon the arrival of the police, Thomas made threats against the officers but also indicated he did not wish to harm them. The tense situation escalated when he fired a shot at a police drone. However, he eventually surrendered, leading the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department to issue a shelter-in-place advisory for nearby residents. The incident, while alarming, thankfully resulted in no casualties.