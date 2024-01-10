Stamford Resident Arrested on Charges of Sexual Assault Against Minor

61-year-old Stamford resident, Hermes Barreto-Avalos, was apprehended by the Stamford Police Department on charges of third-degree sexual assault, second-degree unlawful restraint, and two counts of risk of injury to a minor. The charges emerged from allegations of sexual abuse against a middle school-aged girl.

Allegations of Sexual Assault

The minor, who had been reportedly abused since the age of 12 or 13, alerted the Stamford Police on October 23, 2023. She narrated a chilling account of two distinct incidents of sexual assault by Barreto-Avalos, a close family acquaintance.

Incidents Recounted

In the first incident, Barreto-Avalos was accused of physically restraining the girl, throwing her onto his bed, and forcibly kissing her. Despite her resistance, the second incident saw Barreto-Avalos once again throwing her onto the bed, this time proceeding to touch her underneath her clothing.

Legal Proceedings

Following the allegations, Barreto-Avalos was arrested and his bond was set at $75,000. Sgt. Brian Butler of the Stamford Police Department indicated that the victim’s allegations were being taken seriously and were under thorough investigation. The case underscores the ongoing societal struggle with sexual assault, particularly involving minors, and the imperative for both legal and societal safeguards to protect the vulnerable.