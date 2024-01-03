en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Stalled Investigations, Kennedy Cousin’s Lawsuit, and Controversial Child Interrogation Law

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:11 am EST
Stalled Investigations, Kennedy Cousin’s Lawsuit, and Controversial Child Interrogation Law

Two parallel investigations, one led by the police Criminal Investigations Directorate and the other by the Auditor General’s forensic audit, have reportedly hit a standstill, with the reasons behind the halt remaining undisclosed. These investigations were initiated on the orders of the Minister of Tourism, Wildlife, and Antiquities, Col (rtd) Tom Butime, following allegations of missing files from the police CID headquarters. These claims raised suspicion over possible premeditated attempts to obstruct the investigation.

Refuting Allegations

However, these allegations were promptly dismissed by the police. Force spokesperson SCP Fred Enanga issued a statement denying any loss of files and dismissing the allegations as baseless. This denial came at a crucial juncture, as the internal investigations and disciplinary processes approached their conclusion.

Wrapping up Investigations

A call has been made to engage with the police to finalize the matter, bringing the episode to a close. This move is expected to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the alleged file theft and provide closure on a situation that has drawn significant public and media attention.

Further Incidents

Meanwhile, six individuals involved in a dispute at a food stall at the Pandamaran Sports Complex were questioned by the police. The altercation, which was between family members and resulted in no injuries, became viral on social media, leading to police intervention. The family members, however, have chosen not to pursue the matter with the police and have reconciled amicably.

Skakel’s Lawsuit

In another development, Michael Skakel, a Kennedy cousin whose murder conviction was overturned, is suing the lead police investigator and the town of Greenwich for alleged malicious prosecution and civil rights violations, among other alleged wrongdoings. Skakel’s lawsuit alleges that the investigator, Frank Garr, was determined to secure Skakel’s conviction and withheld essential evidence about other possible suspects from Skakel’s trial defense.

Child Interrogation Protection Act in Maryland

In Maryland, the Child Interrogation Protection Act has sparked intense debate. This law, which mandates minors in police custody to consult with a lawyer before further interactions with the police, has faced criticism from law enforcement officers. They argue that the law hampers investigations and inhibits their ability to question young suspects who may have information about a crime. Conversely, advocates assert that this legal consultation empowers young people and helps prevent coerced and false confessions.

0
Crime Law Uganda
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Mysterious Death in Detention Facility Prompts Investigation

By Dil Bar Irshad

Milwaukee Faces Wave of Violence as Year Begins

By BNN Correspondents

Police under Scrutiny over Alleged Involvement in Preacher's Death in Nigeria

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Disgraced Celebrity Lawyer Tom Girardi Found Competent for Trial

By BNN Correspondents

Senior Prosecutor Ascends Ranks After Belgrade Protests ...
@Crime · 4 mins
Senior Prosecutor Ascends Ranks After Belgrade Protests ...
heart comment 0
London New Year’s Fireworks Marred by Counterfeit Tickets Chaos

By Shivani Chauhan

London New Year's Fireworks Marred by Counterfeit Tickets Chaos
Sweeping Arrests Uncover Wave of Offenses in Benton and Washington Counties

By Israel Ojoko

Sweeping Arrests Uncover Wave of Offenses in Benton and Washington Counties
Shagun Pandey Makes His Television Cop Debut in ‘Mera Balam Thanedaar’

By BNN Correspondents

Shagun Pandey Makes His Television Cop Debut in 'Mera Balam Thanedaar'
Engagement Party Raided, Beef Seized: A Case of Unwitting Offence

By Dil Bar Irshad

Engagement Party Raided, Beef Seized: A Case of Unwitting Offence
Latest Headlines
World News
Colombian Union Criticizes Government for Ignoring Healthcare Sector's Financial Struggles
24 seconds
Colombian Union Criticizes Government for Ignoring Healthcare Sector's Financial Struggles
Dr. Michael Mosley: From Philosophy to Health Journalism
31 seconds
Dr. Michael Mosley: From Philosophy to Health Journalism
Congress Faces Impasse Over National Flood Insurance Program Renewal
48 seconds
Congress Faces Impasse Over National Flood Insurance Program Renewal
The Unseen Symptom: Parkinson's Disease, Anosmia, and the Potential of NQO1
1 min
The Unseen Symptom: Parkinson's Disease, Anosmia, and the Potential of NQO1
Harvey J. Berger Takes the Helm at Kojin Therapeutics, Pioneering Ferroptosis Biology
1 min
Harvey J. Berger Takes the Helm at Kojin Therapeutics, Pioneering Ferroptosis Biology
Open Letter Criticizes Mnangagwa's Leadership: Calls for Reforms in Zimbabwe
2 mins
Open Letter Criticizes Mnangagwa's Leadership: Calls for Reforms in Zimbabwe
JNF UK Appeals to UK Prime Minister for the Release of Hostage Held by Hamas
2 mins
JNF UK Appeals to UK Prime Minister for the Release of Hostage Held by Hamas
Mike Tyson: The Youngest Heavyweight Champion in History
2 mins
Mike Tyson: The Youngest Heavyweight Champion in History
College Basketball Heats Up: Today's Key Matchups and Upcoming Games
3 mins
College Basketball Heats Up: Today's Key Matchups and Upcoming Games
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
1 hour
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
1 hour
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
3 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
4 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
4 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
5 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
8 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
10 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
10 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app