Stafford Man Faces Multiple Charges after High-Speed Chase

In the early hours of Thursday, 21-year-old Jordan O. Childs of Stafford found himself in a tangled web of law enforcement following a high-speed chase that saw his vehicle clocking a staggering 111 mph. The pursuit, initiated by Sgt. J.D. Hurt and assisted by Deputy S.A. Hensley, had its origins in a routine traffic stop on South Gateway Drive in Fredericksburg. Childs, driving a red Dodge Durango, was initially pulled over for reckless driving and an expired inspection tag.

Flight and Pursuit

As the deputies were processing the driver's information, Childs made a rash decision. He suddenly drove off, thus instigating a high-speed chase that would not end well for him. He pushed his vehicle beyond legal limits onto northbound Warrenton Road and then onto Poplar Road. Here, the high-speed chase took a perilous turn as Childs struck an embankment, causing significant damage to the front left tire of his Durango.

The Inevitable Conclusion

Despite the crippling damage, Childs continued his futile escape. He drove on until the battered tire disintegrated on Truslow Road. Finally, in the 1500 block of Poplar Road, Childs's run came to a halt. He stopped and surrendered to the law enforcement officials who had been on his tail.

Upon searching the Durango, police unearthed a cache of suspected illegal drugs and 9mm ammunition. The ammunition was found to be a match for a 9mm Taurus handgun that had been discarded during the high-speed chase. The discovery added a new dimension to Childs's charges, painting a more serious picture of the situation.