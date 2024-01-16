Stabbing Incident at Walmart: Milwaukee Man Arrested, Victim Injured

In the late hours of January 11, the tranquility of a Franklin, Wisconsin Walmart was shattered when an altercation led to a stabbing incident. The episode unfolded just before the store's closing time, within the confines of the deli/produce department, and involved approximately six customers.

A Swift Response

Franklin Police Sgt. Jeremy Fadness confirmed that a Milwaukee man was immediately arrested at the scene without further incident. The swift response by the local law enforcement meant that the situation was quickly contained, preventing potential escalation and further harm.

An Eyewitness Account

Shopper Jill Geiger, who found herself in the midst of the chaos, left the area as soon as she heard mentions of a knife and a gun. As she made her exit, she spotted a man with a tourniquet on his leg, indicating he was the stabbing victim.

Official Clarification

In a statement released on January 16, the Franklin Police clarified the circumstances surrounding the incident. They confirmed that the victim, also from Milwaukee, suffered a stab wound to the leg. However, the injuries were deemed non-life-threatening, and he received treatment at a local hospital. The presence of firearms, initially reported by Geiger, was dismissed, with the police stating that no firearms were involved.

The suspect, now in Milwaukee County Jail, awaits potential charges from the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office. As the investigation continues, the events of that fateful night at the Walmart continue to serve as a stark reminder of the potential perils that can unfold in everyday scenarios.