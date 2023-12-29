Stabbing Attack on British Tourists and Moroccan Woman in Agadir: Suspect in Custody

In a jarring incident that unfolded on the picturesque seafront promenade of Agadir, Morocco, two British tourists and a Moroccan woman found themselves victims of a sudden stabbing attack. The assailant, a 33-year-old man with a tainted past of drug trafficking, staged his escape by making a run for the sea. However, the swift response from local law enforcement resulted in his capture, placing him once again behind bars.

Details of the Attack

The incident occurred around midday in a resort renowned for its scenic beach and leisure facilities, usually brimming with tourists. The victims, a British couple and a Moroccan woman residing in Belgium, were caught off guard by the sudden assault. After the attack, the assailant, in a desperate attempt to evade capture, dove into the sea. His escape, however, was short-lived as he was soon apprehended by the police and taken into custody.

Victims and their Condition

In the aftermath of the incident, the victims were swiftly transported to Hassan II Hospital in Agadir. Two of them, after receiving necessary medical attention, were discharged, while the third victim’s condition necessitated prolonged hospitalization. The nationality of the latter has been kept under wraps by the authorities. The two discharged victims, as confirmed by the officials, were the British couple.

Investigation Underway

While the attack’s motive remains a mystery, the Moroccan authorities are leaving no stone unturned in their investigation. The assailant, previously incarcerated in 2020 for drug and psychotropic drug trafficking, is now under scrutiny for potential links to terrorism. The Spanish newspaper La Razon reported this development, though official confirmation is yet to be made. As the investigation unfolds, the world awaits answers about this shocking incident in a place known for its tranquility.