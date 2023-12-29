en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Stabbing Attack on British Tourists and Moroccan Woman in Agadir: Suspect in Custody

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:31 am EST
Stabbing Attack on British Tourists and Moroccan Woman in Agadir: Suspect in Custody

In a jarring incident that unfolded on the picturesque seafront promenade of Agadir, Morocco, two British tourists and a Moroccan woman found themselves victims of a sudden stabbing attack. The assailant, a 33-year-old man with a tainted past of drug trafficking, staged his escape by making a run for the sea. However, the swift response from local law enforcement resulted in his capture, placing him once again behind bars.

Details of the Attack

The incident occurred around midday in a resort renowned for its scenic beach and leisure facilities, usually brimming with tourists. The victims, a British couple and a Moroccan woman residing in Belgium, were caught off guard by the sudden assault. After the attack, the assailant, in a desperate attempt to evade capture, dove into the sea. His escape, however, was short-lived as he was soon apprehended by the police and taken into custody.

Victims and their Condition

In the aftermath of the incident, the victims were swiftly transported to Hassan II Hospital in Agadir. Two of them, after receiving necessary medical attention, were discharged, while the third victim’s condition necessitated prolonged hospitalization. The nationality of the latter has been kept under wraps by the authorities. The two discharged victims, as confirmed by the officials, were the British couple.

Investigation Underway

While the attack’s motive remains a mystery, the Moroccan authorities are leaving no stone unturned in their investigation. The assailant, previously incarcerated in 2020 for drug and psychotropic drug trafficking, is now under scrutiny for potential links to terrorism. The Spanish newspaper La Razon reported this development, though official confirmation is yet to be made. As the investigation unfolds, the world awaits answers about this shocking incident in a place known for its tranquility.

0
Crime Morocco Terrorism
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Christmas Tragedy: Brutal Attacks Leave 148 Dead in Plateau, Nigeria

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Gypsy Rose Blanchard: A New Chapter Begins After Jail Release

By Olalekan Adigun

Hellenic Police Cracks Down on Phone Fraud, Charges 39 Individuals

By Safak Costu

Turkey's Counterterrorism Efforts: 32 Suspects Detained in Nationwide Operation

By Safak Costu

Teen Robs Holargos Pharmacy on Christmas Night, Arrested Next Day ...
@Crime · 19 mins
Teen Robs Holargos Pharmacy on Christmas Night, Arrested Next Day ...
heart comment 0
Gunmen Attack Town in Nigeria’s Anambra State, Two Police Officers Killed

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Gunmen Attack Town in Nigeria's Anambra State, Two Police Officers Killed
UGA town gunmen attack
Deans Lane Community Shaken by Unfolding Homicide; Investigation Underway

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Deans Lane Community Shaken by Unfolding Homicide; Investigation Underway
Former Kenyan Tourism Secretary Balala and PS Implicated in 3.37B Ksh Corruption Scandal

By Israel Ojoko

Former Kenyan Tourism Secretary Balala and PS Implicated in 3.37B Ksh Corruption Scandal
Holiday Season Sees Surge in Domestic Violence: A Call to Action

By BNN Correspondents

Holiday Season Sees Surge in Domestic Violence: A Call to Action
Latest Headlines
World News
Senator Bong Go Aids Fire Victims; Highlights Modernization Initiatives
15 seconds
Senator Bong Go Aids Fire Victims; Highlights Modernization Initiatives
Civic Body Meeting in Uttar Pradesh Devolves into Physical Altercation
2 mins
Civic Body Meeting in Uttar Pradesh Devolves into Physical Altercation
Donald Trump Disqualified from Maine's 2024 Presidential Ballot
3 mins
Donald Trump Disqualified from Maine's 2024 Presidential Ballot
Invercargill Mayor Set for Heart Surgery: A Lesson in Resilience
3 mins
Invercargill Mayor Set for Heart Surgery: A Lesson in Resilience
Former President Lungu Challenges Constitutional Court on Eligibility for Future Elections
4 mins
Former President Lungu Challenges Constitutional Court on Eligibility for Future Elections
Xochitl Galvez's Sky Messaging to Mexican President in Pre-Campaign Strategy
4 mins
Xochitl Galvez's Sky Messaging to Mexican President in Pre-Campaign Strategy
Nike Reveals New Kits for Super Eagles Ahead of 2023 AFCON
5 mins
Nike Reveals New Kits for Super Eagles Ahead of 2023 AFCON
Convicted Former MP Kasidiaris Sworn in as Athens City Councillor Amid Controversy
5 mins
Convicted Former MP Kasidiaris Sworn in as Athens City Councillor Amid Controversy
Jon Rahm: A Year of Triumphs and a Career in Full Stride
7 mins
Jon Rahm: A Year of Triumphs and a Career in Full Stride
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
1 hour
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
Global Population Milestone Meets Supercar Innovation as 2024 Dawns
2 hours
Global Population Milestone Meets Supercar Innovation as 2024 Dawns
French Chefs Shatter Guinness World Record with 1,001-Cheese Pizza
3 hours
French Chefs Shatter Guinness World Record with 1,001-Cheese Pizza
Global Population Exceeds 8 Billion: US Growth Could Hit Historic Low
3 hours
Global Population Exceeds 8 Billion: US Growth Could Hit Historic Low
Life, Death, and Population: A Look at Global Statistics as We Step into 2024
3 hours
Life, Death, and Population: A Look at Global Statistics as We Step into 2024
Chef Mike Nassar Shares Handy Berry Washing Tip on TikTok
4 hours
Chef Mike Nassar Shares Handy Berry Washing Tip on TikTok
Global Population Crosses 8 Billion; US Growth Rate Slows Down
5 hours
Global Population Crosses 8 Billion; US Growth Rate Slows Down
Population Dynamics and Real Estate Records: A Peek into 2024
5 hours
Population Dynamics and Real Estate Records: A Peek into 2024
Bill Gates Sounds Climate Alarm at COP28: Urges Innovation and Adaptation
9 hours
Bill Gates Sounds Climate Alarm at COP28: Urges Innovation and Adaptation

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app