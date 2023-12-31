en English
Crime

Stabbing at Award-winning Indian Restaurant in Bournemouth, Investigation Underway

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: December 31, 2023 at 7:23 am EST
Stabbing at Award-winning Indian Restaurant in Bournemouth, Investigation Underway

A non-fatal stabbing incident that unfolded at the award-winning Indian restaurant, Westbourne Tandoori in Bournemouth, Dorset, has sent shockwaves through the local community. The event occurred on Saturday, at a time when the establishment was closed, prior to its scheduled opening at 5 pm. In the aftermath of the stabbing, up to nine police vehicles arrived at the scene, and the injured man, in his 30s, was promptly transported to the hospital.

Investigation Underway

Dorset Police were called to the scene at 12:21 pm to assist the ambulance service, and an investigation into the incident is currently in progress. Local residents have reported that the police have been inquiring about CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts, leading to speculation that the incident may have involved staff of the restaurant rather than patrons. The victim’s condition has not been disclosed.

Westbourne Tandoori’s Acclaim

Westbourne Tandoori, under the ownership of Anwar Hussain since 2015, has earned a reputation as one of the UK’s finest Indian restaurants. It was recognized as the Best Indian Restaurant at the 2021 Currylife Awards and received the editor’s choice award at the same event in 2022. Despite the unfortunate incident, the restaurant had a New Year’s Eve celebration planned, with various forms of entertainment and festivities announced on social media.

Unsettling Event Amidst Festivities

The stabbing incident has cast a shadow over the restaurant’s reputation and the local community’s New Year’s Eve celebrations. As the investigation continues, details regarding the incident and the condition of the victim remain undisclosed. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the violence that can unexpectedly erupt, even in places ordinarily associated with joy and celebration.

Crime United Kingdom
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

