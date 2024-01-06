en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Stabbed Restaurant Worker, Sharif Hossain, Out of Intensive Care; Community Rallies Support

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:16 am EST
Stabbed Restaurant Worker, Sharif Hossain, Out of Intensive Care; Community Rallies Support

In a heartfelt demonstration of community solidarity, the residents of Herne Bay have rallied around Sharif Hossain, a beloved local restaurant worker. Mr. Hossain is now making steady progress after being brutally stabbed on Old Bridge Road on December 17, 2023. A resident of the town and a well-respected member of the local restaurant scene, Hossain was seriously injured and had to be admitted to a London hospital for intensive care.

The Battle for Recovery

The incident left the community in shock, but their concern soon transformed into a powerful wave of support for Mr. Hossain and his family. After spending several tense days in intensive care, Hossain has finally been moved out of the critical unit, much to the relief of his family, friends, and the entire community. His colleagues from the Gandhi Indian restaurant in Herne Bay, where Mr. Hossain works, have been instrumental in spreading the word about his condition and rallying support.

Community Rallying in Support

The community’s response has been nothing short of remarkable. An online fundraising initiative has been set up to aid the Hossain family during these challenging times. The initiative has struck a chord with the locals, raising nearly £9,000. This act of generosity has been met with heartfelt gratitude from Mr. Hossain’s family and friends. A representative named Ala has shared messages of thanks on their behalf, deeply appreciating the support and kind words that have poured in from all quarters.

Investigation and Legal Proceedings

Meanwhile, the authorities have been diligently working on the case. The investigation led to the arrest of 25-year-old Lewis Day from Ramsgate. Day has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a knife in public. Following his arrest, Day was remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear before Canterbury Crown Court on January 15, 2024. Two other individuals were also arrested in connection with the incident and are currently out on bail. Kent Police have urged anyone with information, including dashcam footage, to come forward and assist with the investigation.

0
Crime United Kingdom
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
2 mins ago
Government Railway Police Return Stolen Valuables Worth Rs 18.35 Lakh
The Government Railway Police (GRP) at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus has demonstrated a significant victory against theft by successfully returning stolen valuables worth Rs 18.35 lakh to their rightful owners. This action, a culmination of resolving 15 separate theft cases, speaks to the GRP’s committed and effective operation. Successful Operation Across Maharashtra The intensive operation
Government Railway Police Return Stolen Valuables Worth Rs 18.35 Lakh
Boatman Set for Trial Amidst Rising Migration Numbers to Spain in 2023
15 mins ago
Boatman Set for Trial Amidst Rising Migration Numbers to Spain in 2023
Jonathan Majors Speaks Out in First Interview Since Assault Conviction
17 mins ago
Jonathan Majors Speaks Out in First Interview Since Assault Conviction
Catholic Priest in Bhopal Accused of Running Unlawful Children's Home and Conversion Attempts
2 mins ago
Catholic Priest in Bhopal Accused of Running Unlawful Children's Home and Conversion Attempts
Emotional Moment on Air Marks Third-Year Anniversary of Capitol Riots
8 mins ago
Emotional Moment on Air Marks Third-Year Anniversary of Capitol Riots
Public Assistance Sought in Wicklow Burglary Case: The Mystery of the Black Volkswagen Passat
14 mins ago
Public Assistance Sought in Wicklow Burglary Case: The Mystery of the Black Volkswagen Passat
Latest Headlines
World News
A&E's 'Hoarders' returns for Season 15: A Deeper Dive into Global Hoarding Issues
1 min
A&E's 'Hoarders' returns for Season 15: A Deeper Dive into Global Hoarding Issues
Frito-Lay's NFL Playoff Campaign: Savoring the 'Taste of Super Bowl'
1 min
Frito-Lay's NFL Playoff Campaign: Savoring the 'Taste of Super Bowl'
Political Turmoil in Pakistan: Opposition Leaders Jailed Amid Accusations of Government Suppression
2 mins
Political Turmoil in Pakistan: Opposition Leaders Jailed Amid Accusations of Government Suppression
Winter Running: Navigating Snowy Tracks and Cold Weather
2 mins
Winter Running: Navigating Snowy Tracks and Cold Weather
Double Resignation Rocks TDP: Kesineni Swetha Follows Father's Footsteps
4 mins
Double Resignation Rocks TDP: Kesineni Swetha Follows Father's Footsteps
WyoPreps Basketball Team Rankings Impacted by Week One Games
5 mins
WyoPreps Basketball Team Rankings Impacted by Week One Games
Catalina Crunch and NBA's Jalen Brunson Launch Limited-Edition Cereal
7 mins
Catalina Crunch and NBA's Jalen Brunson Launch Limited-Edition Cereal
Nigeria's Super Eagles Defeated by Guinea in Pre-AFCON Friendly Match
7 mins
Nigeria's Super Eagles Defeated by Guinea in Pre-AFCON Friendly Match
Delhi Cricket's Leadership Shakeup: Yash Dhull Replaced by Himmat Singh
8 mins
Delhi Cricket's Leadership Shakeup: Yash Dhull Replaced by Himmat Singh
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
17 mins
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
3 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
4 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
5 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
5 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
6 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
6 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
6 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
6 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app