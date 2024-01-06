Stabbed Restaurant Worker, Sharif Hossain, Out of Intensive Care; Community Rallies Support

In a heartfelt demonstration of community solidarity, the residents of Herne Bay have rallied around Sharif Hossain, a beloved local restaurant worker. Mr. Hossain is now making steady progress after being brutally stabbed on Old Bridge Road on December 17, 2023. A resident of the town and a well-respected member of the local restaurant scene, Hossain was seriously injured and had to be admitted to a London hospital for intensive care.

The Battle for Recovery

The incident left the community in shock, but their concern soon transformed into a powerful wave of support for Mr. Hossain and his family. After spending several tense days in intensive care, Hossain has finally been moved out of the critical unit, much to the relief of his family, friends, and the entire community. His colleagues from the Gandhi Indian restaurant in Herne Bay, where Mr. Hossain works, have been instrumental in spreading the word about his condition and rallying support.

Community Rallying in Support

The community’s response has been nothing short of remarkable. An online fundraising initiative has been set up to aid the Hossain family during these challenging times. The initiative has struck a chord with the locals, raising nearly £9,000. This act of generosity has been met with heartfelt gratitude from Mr. Hossain’s family and friends. A representative named Ala has shared messages of thanks on their behalf, deeply appreciating the support and kind words that have poured in from all quarters.

Investigation and Legal Proceedings

Meanwhile, the authorities have been diligently working on the case. The investigation led to the arrest of 25-year-old Lewis Day from Ramsgate. Day has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a knife in public. Following his arrest, Day was remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear before Canterbury Crown Court on January 15, 2024. Two other individuals were also arrested in connection with the incident and are currently out on bail. Kent Police have urged anyone with information, including dashcam footage, to come forward and assist with the investigation.