Crime

St. Thomas Man Arrested for Firearm Violations on his 21st Birthday

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:58 pm EST
St. Thomas Man Arrested for Firearm Violations on his 21st Birthday

On early Saturday morning, Willis W. Pinney III, was arrested in St. Thomas for firearm violations. The arrest came after a traffic stop, when police noticed a blue Toyota Tundra breaking traffic rules by running red lights. An odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle led to a search revealing three firearms: two Glock 23 pistols and a Glock 27, all with loaded magazines.

Claiming Ownership of Unregistered Firearm

While one of the guns was registered to the driver and another to the front passenger, Pinney claimed ownership of the third weapon, an unregistered Glock 27. This resulted in his immediate arrest, while the other three occupants of the vehicle were released.

Birthday Arrest and Court Appearance

The incident coincidentally occurred on Pinney’s 21st birthday. Following his arrest, he made a court appearance on Monday where his bail was reduced from $70,000 to $25,000, with a 10% cash payment option for release.

The Pending Firearms Review

Currently, the firearms are being held for a license and extended magazine review by the Firearms Bureau. The case highlights the ongoing issue and the potential dangers of unregistered and illegal firearms in society.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

