St. Petersburg Nurse, Maxim Asriyan, Sentenced to Eight Years for Attempted Terrorism and Treason

In a verdict that has gripped the nation, St. Petersburg nurse, Maxim Asriyan, has been sentenced to eight years by Russia's Western Military District court. The sentence, handed down for charges of attempted terrorism and treason, came after Asriyan was apprehended in 2022 at Pulkovo Airport, en route from St. Petersburg to Sochi.

From Medical Professional to Convicted Terrorist

Asriyan, 26, found himself in the eye of the storm after he visited a military enlistment office armed with flammable liquid, intending to set it ablaze. However, his intent was thwarted by his own conscience, opting against causing harm. Despite this, the court ruled that the initial 2.5 years of his sentence will be served in prison, with the remainder in a maximum-security penal colony.

Prosecution and Defence

The prosecution argued for a harsher sentence, suggesting a 14-year term. They presented a case built on communication logs between Asriyan and foreign special services, coupled with evidence of materials related to a terrorist attack found on his phone. However, Asriyan vehemently contested these allegations, denying any contact with foreign intelligence.

Asriyan's Contentious Case

Asriyan's case has ignited fervent debate, raising questions about the severity of his sentence given his decision to abort the attack. His admission to carrying the Molotov cocktail but refraining from executing the attack has sparked controversy. The prosecution interpreted his change of heart as fear of identification or capture. In contrast, Asriyan maintained it was the potential harm to innocents working in the building that made him reconsider.