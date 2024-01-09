St. Paul Man Faces Federal Charges for Armed Robbery of Postal Employees

Rubin David Adams, a 26-year-old St. Paul man, faces federal charges for the armed robbery of postal employees in Edina and Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. The incident, which transpired on November 18, 2023, reveals a disturbing national trend of violence against postal workers, highlighting the urgent need for stringent measures to safeguard these public service professionals.

Robbery Incident and the Quest for Mailbox Keys

Adams, armed with a handgun, allegedly demanded a mailbox key from a carrier in Edina. His demand, however, yielded him two sets of USPS vehicle keys instead. The very next day, Adams reportedly pointed a gun at a letter carrier in Brooklyn Center, demanding mailbox keys. Mailbox keys, often targeted by criminals for their potential to gain access to mail and other financial instruments, are considered valuable loot. Unauthorised possession of these keys is a federal offense, intensifying the seriousness of Adams’ alleged actions.

Federal Charge and the Fight Against Violence

The U.S. Attorney’s office has charged Adams with two counts of assault and attempted robbery, emphasizing the gravity of his actions. This development comes as part of a broader national conversation concerning violence against postal employees. To address the issue, the National Association of Letter Carriers organised a rally, calling for more robust protection for postal workers. Adams made an initial court appearance before Judge Dulce J. Foster, with a subsequent hearing scheduled for Tuesday.

Law Enforcement Action and Public Appeal

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service, in collaboration with the FBI and other law enforcement agencies, played a crucial role in the investigation leading to Adams’ charges. The Service has requested anyone with missing mail from the affected areas to contact their tip line, underlining the significance of public participation in delivering justice. As the case against Adams unfolds, it serves as a stark reminder of the risks faced by postal workers and the urgent need for effective preventive measures.