St Michael Residents Remanded to Prison: Charged with Murder and Property Destruction

In a startling development, Devere Elon Tony Gittens, aged 25, and Victor Martin Hoyte, aged 20, both hailing from St Michael, Barbados, have been remanded to Dodds Prison. The duo appeared in the District "A" Magistrates Court, facing serious allegations of involvement in a murder and an act of property destruction.

The Charges

Both Gittens and Hoyte stand accused of the murder of Mitchell Nicholls, believed to have been committed between December 23 and December 29. Added to the gravity of their situation is the charge of destroying a vehicle. This vehicle, owned by Nicholls Bakery, was reportedly destroyed on December 27. The connection between the two incidents, if any, is yet to be established.

No Pleas Entered

In a noteworthy turn, Gittens and Hoyte were not required to enter a plea against the charges of murder and destruction of property. The reason for this procedural decision has not been publicly disclosed, adding a layer of intrigue to an already complex case.

The Road Ahead

Presiding over the proceedings, Magistrate Manila Renee ordered the remand of the accused until February 7. This is when they are slated to make their next appearance in the District "A" Magistrates' Court. Interestingly, prior to this key date, the duo will have another court appearance, this time in the District D court on January 17. The significance and purpose of this appearance are currently unknown.

In a parallel, yet unrelated development, Marcel Demille of Hospital Road, Castries, has been arrested and charged for the murder of Shayn Edwin. Following his court appearance, he has been remanded to the Bordelais Correctional Facility. The ripples of these incidents continue to unsettle the local community, prompting calls for effective measures to curb such crimes.