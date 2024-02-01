St. Louis Man Charged with Murder Following Backyard Body Discovery

On a chilling Sunday morning, the tranquility of the Kingsway East neighborhood in St. Louis was shattered. In a grim backyard discovery, a man's lifeless body lay, marking the culmination of a deadly altercation. The man in question, 32-year-old Colin Walker, has been charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, and assault.

An Unsettling Discovery

Police were summoned to the scene following reports of a suspicious person. What they found was far more macabre: an unconscious man, bleeding profusely, with a trail of blood leading ominously from Walker's porch to the victim's final resting place. Despite desperate attempts to revive him, the victim was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Witness Testimonials and Evidence

Supporting the police's case against Walker is a neighbor's eyewitness account. The neighbor spoke of the bone-chilling sight of witnessing Walker beating someone on his porch with a blunt object earlier that morning. The accusations didn't stop there. The same neighbor heard Walker accusing the victim of attempting to steal from him while staying in his home.

A Criminal History Unveiled

Walker, who initially denied knowing the victim, later admitted the man occasionally stayed at his house. The unfolding investigation has also shed light on Walker's criminal past. His rap sheet includes previous convictions for receiving stolen property, marijuana possession, and unlawful possession of a firearm. Currently, Walker is being held without bond, awaiting the full weight of justice to come crashing down.