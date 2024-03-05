St. Joseph Seeks Help After Beloved 'Catch Me If You Can' Statue Stolen from Corby Pond

On March 5, the St. Joseph Police Department issued a plea to the public for any information regarding the theft of a cherished statue from the Corby Pond area, marking a repeat of a similar incident from years past. The statue, known as 'Catch Me If You Can,' depicting three children rollerblading, was stolen sometime between March 1 and March 4, 2024, leaving the community and local authorities searching for answers and the return of this local landmark.

Repeated Theft Raises Concerns

The theft of the 'Catch Me If You Can' statue has not only left a void in the Corby Pond area but also raised concerns about the recurring thefts of public art in St. Joseph. According to Capt. Jeff Wilson's statement, this incident mirrors a prior theft in 2018, when the same statue had to be replaced, costing the city around $15,000. The statue was reportedly cut off at the ankles, a method similar to the previous theft. This pattern of vandalism and theft has prompted the St. Joseph Parks Department, under the direction of Chuck Kempf, to file a police report and appeal to the community for vigilance and assistance in preventing future losses.

Community and Police Response

The St. Joseph Police Department, in their quest to recover the 'Catch Me If You Can' statue, has turned to the community for help. By utilizing platforms like P3 Tips, they hope to gather information that could lead to the statue's recovery and the apprehension of those responsible. The community's attachment to the statue, evident from the public outcry and the media coverage following its disappearance, underscores the significance of public art in fostering a sense of unity and pride among residents.

Looking Forward: Prevention and Awareness

In light of the recent theft, there is a growing conversation around measures to prevent future incidents and protect St. Joseph's public art. From increased surveillance around public artworks to community awareness programs, various strategies are being considered to safeguard these community treasures. As the search for the 'Catch Me If You Can' statue continues, the incident serves as a reminder of the value of public art and the collective responsibility to preserve it.