St. Joseph County Prosecutor: Police Acted Appropriately in July High-Speed Chase Ending in Suspect’s Death

In a shocking incident that unfolded last summer, a high-speed chase spanning multiple states ended in the death of the suspect, Joshua Ringle, 32, from South Bend. The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office has recently concluded that the police acted appropriately in their pursuit.

The chase was initiated following an altercation between Ringle and a Michigan State Trooper. The confrontation occurred in the parking lot of Green Stem Provisioning in Niles, where Ringle was pulled over by the trooper.

The Pursuit Begins

Ignoring the trooper’s instructions, Ringle sped away from Green Stem, heading south on S. 11th Street. The chase escalated quickly, crossing state lines and entering downtown South Bend. It was here that Ringle collided with a South Bend police cruiser that was deploying stop sticks near the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Marion Street.

Chaos Ensues

Following the collision, Ringle fled on foot towards the St. Joseph River, located behind a nearby McDonald’s. Shots were fired amidst the ensuing chaos, as officers from multiple agencies began a frantic search for Ringle in the surrounding wooded area. The search operation included the use of drones and K-9 units, and a SWAT team was also deployed to assist.

Tragic Discovery

The search ended with the tragic discovery of Ringle’s body at the bottom of an embankment near the St. Joseph River. The Indiana State Police led the investigation into the incident and subsequently handed over their findings to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

Investigation Concludes

Upon review, the prosecutors determined that law enforcement had acted appropriately during the chase. They concluded that no further actions were necessary for the case. In a surprising revelation, the prosecutors also stated that Ringle’s cause of death was blunt force trauma, not gunshot wounds as initially suspected.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers and unpredictability law enforcement officers face in their line of duty. It also underscores the importance of cooperation and compliance during police interactions to ensure the safety of all parties involved.