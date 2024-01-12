en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

St. Joseph County Prosecutor: Police Acted Appropriately in July High-Speed Chase Ending in Suspect’s Death

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:34 am EST
St. Joseph County Prosecutor: Police Acted Appropriately in July High-Speed Chase Ending in Suspect’s Death

In a shocking incident that unfolded last summer, a high-speed chase spanning multiple states ended in the death of the suspect, Joshua Ringle, 32, from South Bend. The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office has recently concluded that the police acted appropriately in their pursuit.

The chase was initiated following an altercation between Ringle and a Michigan State Trooper. The confrontation occurred in the parking lot of Green Stem Provisioning in Niles, where Ringle was pulled over by the trooper.

The Pursuit Begins

Ignoring the trooper’s instructions, Ringle sped away from Green Stem, heading south on S. 11th Street. The chase escalated quickly, crossing state lines and entering downtown South Bend. It was here that Ringle collided with a South Bend police cruiser that was deploying stop sticks near the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Marion Street.

Chaos Ensues

Following the collision, Ringle fled on foot towards the St. Joseph River, located behind a nearby McDonald’s. Shots were fired amidst the ensuing chaos, as officers from multiple agencies began a frantic search for Ringle in the surrounding wooded area. The search operation included the use of drones and K-9 units, and a SWAT team was also deployed to assist.

Tragic Discovery

The search ended with the tragic discovery of Ringle’s body at the bottom of an embankment near the St. Joseph River. The Indiana State Police led the investigation into the incident and subsequently handed over their findings to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

Investigation Concludes

Upon review, the prosecutors determined that law enforcement had acted appropriately during the chase. They concluded that no further actions were necessary for the case. In a surprising revelation, the prosecutors also stated that Ringle’s cause of death was blunt force trauma, not gunshot wounds as initially suspected.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers and unpredictability law enforcement officers face in their line of duty. It also underscores the importance of cooperation and compliance during police interactions to ensure the safety of all parties involved.

0
Crime Law Safety
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
4 mins ago
Quincy Police Officer Shot; Suspect Pronounced Dead
On Thursday afternoon, an unnerving incident occurred at a property near Third and Elm. Police and emergency services were observed removing a stretcher from the scene, which was the result of a violent crime that rattled the peaceful neighbourhood. The Illinois State Police conducted an investigation after a Quincy police officer was shot while responding
Quincy Police Officer Shot; Suspect Pronounced Dead
Robbery at New Castle Gas Station Leads to Arrest
10 mins ago
Robbery at New Castle Gas Station Leads to Arrest
Police Offer Cash Reward for Crime Information, Establish Special Investigation Team
10 mins ago
Police Offer Cash Reward for Crime Information, Establish Special Investigation Team
Scott Andrew Minigle Faces Charges Over Domestic Violence-Related Death
7 mins ago
Scott Andrew Minigle Faces Charges Over Domestic Violence-Related Death
CEO Murder Case: Handwritten Note Reveals Underlying Emotional Turmoil
8 mins ago
CEO Murder Case: Handwritten Note Reveals Underlying Emotional Turmoil
AI Could Prevent Vandalism at Historic Sites in Kent, Study Suggests
9 mins ago
AI Could Prevent Vandalism at Historic Sites in Kent, Study Suggests
Latest Headlines
World News
Redefining Sexuality Post-Menopause: Women over 50 Share Experiences
33 seconds
Redefining Sexuality Post-Menopause: Women over 50 Share Experiences
Israel Accused of Genocide: A Global Debate Unfolds
1 min
Israel Accused of Genocide: A Global Debate Unfolds
Discovery of More Asbestos in Rozelle Parklands Raises Public Safety Concerns
2 mins
Discovery of More Asbestos in Rozelle Parklands Raises Public Safety Concerns
Leroy Sané's Suspension: Ripples Across German Football and Beyond
3 mins
Leroy Sané's Suspension: Ripples Across German Football and Beyond
Unanticipated Defeats for Shelton and Korda in Australian Open Warm-Up Semi-Finals
3 mins
Unanticipated Defeats for Shelton and Korda in Australian Open Warm-Up Semi-Finals
Queensland Woman Airlifted to Hospital after Venomous Snake Bite
3 mins
Queensland Woman Airlifted to Hospital after Venomous Snake Bite
Ronaldo Unfamiliar with Virat Kohli: A Wake-Up Call for Global Sports Recognition
4 mins
Ronaldo Unfamiliar with Virat Kohli: A Wake-Up Call for Global Sports Recognition
Patriotic Front Denies Changing Law on Asset Declaration, Calls for UPND Transparency
4 mins
Patriotic Front Denies Changing Law on Asset Declaration, Calls for UPND Transparency
Maternal Mortality Crisis: Tragedy Strikes as Mother Dies Post-Childbirth Amid Rising UK Rates
6 mins
Maternal Mortality Crisis: Tragedy Strikes as Mother Dies Post-Childbirth Amid Rising UK Rates
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
13 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
14 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
14 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
16 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
16 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
17 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
17 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
19 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
19 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app