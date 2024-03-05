St. Helens Police Seek Help to Identify Suspect in Reckless Driving Incident at Pour House

In a concerning turn of events, St. Helens Police Department is reaching out to the community for assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a reckless driving incident. On the evening of March 2, at approximately 9:49 p.m., officers were called to the scene of a crash at Pour House, where a driver in a pickup truck is reported to have narrowly missed hitting several individuals before colliding with a utility pole and fleeing the scene.

Urgent Call for Community Assistance

Despite immediate efforts, police were unable to locate the suspect or the damaged green diesel pickup truck, believed to be a model similar to a Ford F350. The truck is expected to have significant front passenger side damage. The suspect is described as a young white male. The St. Helens Police Department has not released any photos of the suspect or the vehicle but urges anyone with information about the driver's identity or the truck's whereabouts to come forward.

Witness Accounts and Surveillance Efforts

Witnesses at the scene provided crucial details that have helped police in piecing together the events of that night. The reckless behavior displayed by the driver, nearly hitting multiple people, underscores the potential danger to the community. Police are combing through surveillance footage in the area in hopes of identifying the vehicle or the suspect involved.

Community Safety and Reporting Information

The St. Helens Police Department emphasizes the importance of community safety and the role residents can play in helping to maintain it. Officer McKenzie McClure, who is leading the investigation, is the point of contact for anyone who might have relevant information. The department encourages anyone who knows the driver's identity or the location of the pickup truck to reach out by calling 503-397-1521.

As the community grapples with the aftermath of this incident, the importance of vigilance and cooperation with law enforcement is highlighted. The recklessness displayed poses a significant risk not only to individuals directly involved but also to the broader public. The ongoing investigation serves as a critical reminder of the potential consequences of reckless driving and the collective responsibility to ensure community safety.