St Helena Charity Shop in Dovercourt Suffers Damaging Burglary

In a disquieting incident, a St Helena charity shop located in Dovercourt came under the brutal assault of burglars, who made away with jewelry valued over £200 and inflicted significant damage to the property. The incident, which took place under the cover of darkness between January 23 and 24, saw the burglars deface the face of the charity shop by smashing the glass panel of the front door for entry.

A Blow to Charity Work

The stolen jewelry held more value than mere monetary worth. The sales from these items were earmarked for funding care for individuals grappling with incurable illnesses and providing bereavement support. The wake of the burglary left the shop manager to confront the harrowing scene of devastation on the morning after, along with an impending hefty repair bill for St Helena's Hospice.

Not an Isolated Incident

This act of burglary isn't the first against a St Helena charity shop in recent memory. It follows an earlier break-in that took place at a shop in Coggeshall at the tail end of November, making it the second burglary within a span of three months. Tim Morgan, the retail area manager, underscored the setback this incident has caused, pointing out that the financial implications stem not just from the cost of repairs, but also from lost sales amounting to over £300 due to the temporary closure necessitated by the cleanup operations.

Community Appeal

St Helena is an institution that leans heavily on fundraising, with a mere 27% of their income originating from the NHS. With the recent burglary, the local community has been called upon to lend their support to the hospice by making donations. These contributions will aid in covering the repair expenses and compensating for the funds lost to the burglary. Individuals possessing any information regarding the incident are urged to report to the Essex Police, referring to the case with the number 421245424. Despite the disheartening occurrence, the shop continues to serve its purpose, operating and accepting donations for its noble cause.