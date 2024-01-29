St. Clair County in Shock: Deputy's Patrol Car Stolen, Involved in Crash

In a startling incident that has shaken St. Clair County, Alabama, local law enforcement agencies are currently engaged in a manhunt for suspects who allegedly stole a deputy's patrol car and subsequently caused a crash. The patrol vehicle, identified as the property of a St. Clair County deputy, was reported stolen from the deputy's residence in Moody.

Unforeseen Collision

After the theft, the stolen patrol car was involved in a collision on Interstate 20 Eastbound at mile marker 152. The abrupt encounter with another vehicle on the highway resulted in significant damage. The suspects, however, managed to extricate themselves from the scene of the crash and are currently at large.

A Statewide Search

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has taken over the investigation of the crash. A specialized K-9 unit has been deployed at the crash site to aid in locating the suspects. The search is extensive and ongoing, with local authorities leaving no stone unturned in their efforts to apprehend the culprits.

A Developing Story

The situation remains fluid as the investigation continues. The residents of St. Clair County and the surrounding areas await updates on this audacious crime. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the risks law enforcement officers face, even when not on active duty. More information about the incident and the ongoing hunt for the suspects will be made available as the situation develops.