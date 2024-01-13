Sri Lanka’s ‘Yukthiya’ Operation: An Effective Crackdown Amidst Human Rights Controversy

The acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) in Sri Lanka, Deshbandu Tennakoon, has inaugurated a nationwide initiative named ‘Yukthiya’ to combat drug trafficking and organized crime across the country. This operation, announced during an instructional class, is aimed at disrupting and dismantling criminal activities, with a primary focus on drug-related crimes. As part of this initiative, Tennakoon provided a list of suspects and directed the police to act on 35,505 open warrants, targeting a total of 42,248 suspects, including those from previous years.

Yukthiya’s Immediate Impact

In its immediate aftermath, Operation Yukthiya resulted in the arrest of 897 suspects within a 24-hour span. This included 24 individuals who obtained detention orders and 22 who were directed to drug rehabilitation centers. Moreover, the operation led to the arrest of 37 suspects on the list prepared by the Police Narcotics Bureau and Special Bureau.

Controversy Amidst Effective Crackdown

Despite its effectiveness in curbing drug-related crimes, Operation Yukthiya has not been without controversy. The UN Human Rights body criticized Sri Lanka’s heavy security-based approach to the country’s drug problem, calling for a human rights-based strategy. Since its inception on December 17, the operation has reportedly led to the arrest of 29,000 people on drug-related matters, fueling allegations of ill-treatment and torture. The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights has urged the Sri Lankan government to review its strategy, citing allegations of abuse of authority, torture, and ill-treatment.

Sri Lanka Navy’s Maritime Strategy 2025

In coordination with the anti-drug operation, the Sri Lanka Navy has launched the ‘Sri Lanka Navy’s Maritime Strategy 2025’. Aimed at strengthening its naval capabilities and protecting the Exclusive Economic Zone, this strategy is a response to the lack of resources that has led to weak security in the maritime domain. As a result, non-state actors and organized groups have been using Sri Lanka as a hub for transnational organized crime. The navy aims to acquire large-scale ships and technologically advanced systems by 2025 to effectively patrol the seas and curb criminal activities.