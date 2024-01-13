Sri Lanka’s Kandakadu Rehabilitation Centre Faces Second Day of Clashes; National Updates

January 13, 2024, saw a second consecutive day of unrest at the Kandakadu Rehabilitation Centre in Polonnaruwa, Sri Lanka, as clashes broke out among its inmates. As a result, security measures were heightened with the deployment of additional Police and Army personnel. Concurrently, efforts are in full swing to account for several detainees who remain missing post-incident.

Unrest in Kandakadu Rehabilitation Centre

The Centre, which had previously witnessed the dramatic escape of over 60 inmates amidst a clash between two distinct groups, saw a fresh wave of conflict today. The clash resulted in injuries to 19 individuals, pushing the authorities to intensify the security measures at the Centre. The situation has necessitated a large-scale operation aimed at locating and apprehending the escaped inmates, while also investigating the root cause of the clash.

Search for Escaped Inmates

Following the conflict, about 30 inmates managed to escape the Kandakadu Rehabilitation Centre, leading to a massive search operation. While over 90 inmates initially fled during the unrest, approximately 60 have been located and returned to the facility. Meanwhile, 24 others were admitted to the hospital due to injuries sustained in the clash. The incident has prompted a significant security boost at the Centre.

Increased Security Measures

In response to the turmoil, authorities have reinforced security by deploying additional Police and Army Personnel. The search continues for the remaining inmates, who remain unaccounted for. This incident follows a similar escape of over 130 inmates in December 2023, also during a clash between two groups. The repeated incidents have raised concerns about the security measures in place at the Centre.

In other noteworthy updates, Sri Lanka’s Department of Examinations has rescheduled the 2023 G.C.E. Advanced Level Examination to include Korean Language as a subject. The Inland Revenue Department has imposed a penalty of Rs. 50,000 on individuals failing to secure a Tax Identification Number (TIN). SriLankan Airlines recently had the privilege of ferrying Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal from London to Colombo. Additionally, the Yala National Park has temporarily closed access due to the flooding of the Palatupana main entrance after nearby tanks overflowed. Moreover, foreign tourists have voiced their dissatisfaction with the high admission fees at the Sigiriya rock fortress, which charges international visitors Rs.11,772 compared to the local fee of just Rs.120.