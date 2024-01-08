Sri Lanka Police Confiscates Assets Worth Rs. 106 Million in Operation ‘Yukthiya’
In a striking blow to illegal activities, the Illegal Assets and Properties Investigation Division of the Sri Lanka Police has seized assets, lands, and luxury vehicles as part of Operation ‘Yukthiya’.
With a total worth approximating Rs. 106 million, the operation marks a significant milestone in the battle against unlawfulness in the nation.
The operation has already apprehended 29,475 suspects and detained 955 individuals within a span of 22 days.
The confiscated illegal assets, including properties, vehicles, and gold, are valued at over 619 million rupees, demonstrating the operation’s effectiveness in disrupting illicit networks.
Subscribe to BNN Breaking
Sign up for our daily newsletter covering global breaking news around the world.
Comments