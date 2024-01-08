Sri Lanka Police Confiscates Assets Worth Rs. 106 Million in Operation ‘Yukthiya’

In a striking blow to illegal activities, the Illegal Assets and Properties Investigation Division of the Sri Lanka Police has seized assets, lands, and luxury vehicles as part of Operation ‘Yukthiya’.

With a total worth approximating Rs. 106 million, the operation marks a significant milestone in the battle against unlawfulness in the nation.

The operation has already apprehended 29,475 suspects and detained 955 individuals within a span of 22 days.

The confiscated illegal assets, including properties, vehicles, and gold, are valued at over 619 million rupees, demonstrating the operation’s effectiveness in disrupting illicit networks.