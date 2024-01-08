en English
Crime

Sri Lanka Police Confiscates Assets Worth Rs. 106 Million in Operation ‘Yukthiya’

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:37 am EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 2:05 am EST
Sri Lanka Police Confiscates Assets Worth Rs. 106 Million in Operation ‘Yukthiya’

In a striking blow to illegal activities, the Illegal Assets and Properties Investigation Division of the Sri Lanka Police has seized assets, lands, and luxury vehicles as part of Operation ‘Yukthiya’.

With a total worth approximating Rs. 106 million, the operation marks a significant milestone in the battle against unlawfulness in the nation.

The operation has already apprehended 29,475 suspects and detained 955 individuals within a span of 22 days.

The confiscated illegal assets, including properties, vehicles, and gold, are valued at over 619 million rupees, demonstrating the operation’s effectiveness in disrupting illicit networks.

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

