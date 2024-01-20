Sri Lanka Navy Seizes Massive Heroin Cache in Anti-narcotics Operation

In a substantial anti-narcotics operation, the Sri Lanka Navy, Police Narcotics Bureau, and intelligence services have seized an enormous quantity of heroin off the southern coast of Sri Lanka. The operation unfolded approximately 100 nautical miles from Dondra Head on January 19, 2024, highlighting the ongoing efforts in the region to combat the menace of drug trafficking.

Intercepting the Narcotics Trail

A local fishing trawler was intercepted by a naval ship, leading to the discovery of three sacks containing 65 kilograms and 76 grams of heroin. The narcotics were concealed within the vessel, indicating the calculated measures employed by those involved in the illegal drug trade. This significant bust, marking one of the largest in Sri Lanka's recent history, underscores the critical role the Sri Lanka Navy plays in thwarting the narcotics trade.

Eleven Suspects Arrested, Two Trawlers Seized

The operation resulted in the arrest of five crew members aboard the trawler. Consequently, a second trawler was detained, with six crew members suspected of being involved in the drug smuggling operation. In total, eleven crew members were taken into custody. Both trawlers were escorted to Galle Harbour on the following day for further legal proceedings. The swift and decisive action of the Sri Lanka Navy is a testament to their preparedness and commitment to safeguarding their territorial waters.

Narcotics Worth Over Rs. 1,626 Million

The seized narcotics have a street value of over 1,626 million Sri Lankan Rupees, illustrating the scale and financial implications of the illegal drug trade. The Sri Lanka Navy has recorded narcotics seizures worth over Rs. 4.8 billion in January alone, a staggering figure that underscores the magnitude of the problem. By curbing these illicit activities, the Navy is not only enforcing the law but also contributing significantly to the nation's economy by preventing the capital drain associated with drug trafficking.