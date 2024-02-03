Spyware Titans PhoneSpector and Highster Go Offline Following $410,000 Settlement

Patrick Hinchy, the entrepreneur behind the notorious PhoneSpector and Highster mobile surveillance apps, has agreed to pay a $410,000 penalty in a settlement with the New York Attorney General, marking a significant victory against covert smartphone surveillance. The settlement, reached in February 2023, is the latest in a series of regulatory actions targeting the makers of so-called 'stalkerware' or 'spouseware'.

A Crackdown on Covert Surveillance

The apps developed by Hinchy's companies allowed for discreet spying on smartphones without the knowledge of the device's owner. They operated covertly, transmitting the phone's data - including messages, photos, and location - to the perpetrator. As a defining part of the settlement, Hinchy's companies were mandated to alter the apps to provide users with notifications of any monitoring activity.

The Fallout: Services Go Offline

In the aftermath of the settlement, both PhoneSpector and Highster have ceased operations. Their websites are no longer accessible, and all associated customer service numbers have been disconnected. The office space originally registered to Hinchy's companies is now occupied by a construction firm. Despite being active on paper, the companies have failed to comply with regulatory filings and could face dissolution.

Unanswered Questions

Patrick Hinchy has remained silent on the situation, refusing to comment despite multiple inquiries. His attorney has directed all queries to the New York attorney general's office, which has yet to provide comprehensive responses.

The crackdown on Hinchy's companies is not an isolated incident. It mirrors a broader regulatory trend targeting makers of stalkerware apps. Previous cases include Retina X and SpyFone, who were also compelled to terminate operations in the face of legal scrutiny. As the fight against digital privacy violations intensifies, the closure of PhoneSpector and Highster signifies a clear message to other potential violators: the era of unregulated smartphone surveillance is coming to an end.