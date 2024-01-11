Springfield Woman Sentenced for Bank Robbery; Accomplice Already in Prison

In a recent turn of events, a woman from Springfield, Heather Horrighs, has been sentenced to four and a half years in federal prison for her role in a bank robbery. The incident took place at the Alliance Community Bank in Sherman, Illinois, in September 2021, where Horrighs, aged 44, entered the bank premises with a box. The box had a note attached that claimed it contained a bomb and demanded money.

A Heist with Dire Consequences

During the heist, Horrighs managed to steal nearly $13,000. However, she was not alone in this crime. Her accomplice, Theodis Parnell, aged 52, also from Springfield, served as the getaway driver during the robbery. For his involvement, Parnell has been sentenced to serve years and three months in federal prison.

The Price of Crime

The severity of their crime could have seen both Horrighs and Parnell facing a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison along with a hefty fine of $250,000. But, following Horrighs's guilty plea in January 2023, she has remained in custody and has now been handed a sentence of 54 months. Along with the prison term, her punishment also includes three years of supervised release post her term.

End of a Criminal Chapter

The sentencing of Horrighs and Parnell brings to an end a criminal chapter that began back in 2021. The duo's actions and subsequent punishment serve as a stark reminder of the consequences of such dire criminal actions and the justice system's unyielding stance against them.