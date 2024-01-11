en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Springfield Woman Sentenced for Bank Robbery; Accomplice Already in Prison

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 5:25 pm EST
Springfield Woman Sentenced for Bank Robbery; Accomplice Already in Prison

In a recent turn of events, a woman from Springfield, Heather Horrighs, has been sentenced to four and a half years in federal prison for her role in a bank robbery. The incident took place at the Alliance Community Bank in Sherman, Illinois, in September 2021, where Horrighs, aged 44, entered the bank premises with a box. The box had a note attached that claimed it contained a bomb and demanded money.

A Heist with Dire Consequences

During the heist, Horrighs managed to steal nearly $13,000. However, she was not alone in this crime. Her accomplice, Theodis Parnell, aged 52, also from Springfield, served as the getaway driver during the robbery. For his involvement, Parnell has been sentenced to serve years and three months in federal prison.

The Price of Crime

The severity of their crime could have seen both Horrighs and Parnell facing a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison along with a hefty fine of $250,000. But, following Horrighs’s guilty plea in January 2023, she has remained in custody and has now been handed a sentence of 54 months. Along with the prison term, her punishment also includes three years of supervised release post her term.

End of a Criminal Chapter

The sentencing of Horrighs and Parnell brings to an end a criminal chapter that began back in 2021. The duo’s actions and subsequent punishment serve as a stark reminder of the consequences of such dire criminal actions and the justice system’s unyielding stance against them.

0
Crime United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
12 mins ago
Unraveling the Disappearance of Kate Fennell: An Appeal for Public Assistance
The Jacksonville Beach Police Department is in a rigorous search for 17-year-old Kate Fennell, who disappeared under mysterious circumstances on a Wednesday night. The police department has appealed to the public for help to locate Kate. The young girl was last seen in the vicinity of America Avenue and Jacksonville Drive, leaving the specifics of
Unraveling the Disappearance of Kate Fennell: An Appeal for Public Assistance
FCC Chairwoman Probes Automakers on Connected Car Data Abuse
17 mins ago
FCC Chairwoman Probes Automakers on Connected Car Data Abuse
Missing Autistic Child Triggers Major Response at MacDill Air Force Base
17 mins ago
Missing Autistic Child Triggers Major Response at MacDill Air Force Base
Brave Hammond Neighbor Intervenes in Attempted Murder; Suspect at Large
14 mins ago
Brave Hammond Neighbor Intervenes in Attempted Murder; Suspect at Large
Former Goldman Sachs Analyst Pleads Guilty to Securities Fraud
15 mins ago
Former Goldman Sachs Analyst Pleads Guilty to Securities Fraud
Unprecedented Rise in Gender Dysphoria Diagnoses; NYC Subway Rat Scandal; Ignored Warning Precedes Maine Shooting
16 mins ago
Unprecedented Rise in Gender Dysphoria Diagnoses; NYC Subway Rat Scandal; Ignored Warning Precedes Maine Shooting
Latest Headlines
World News
Naomi Osaka's Triumphant Return to Tennis: A Glimpse into an Unpredictable Season
13 mins
Naomi Osaka's Triumphant Return to Tennis: A Glimpse into an Unpredictable Season
NFL Wildcard Playoff May Move from Orchard Park to Cleveland Amid Severe Weather
14 mins
NFL Wildcard Playoff May Move from Orchard Park to Cleveland Amid Severe Weather
Naomi Osaka's Return and Coco Gauff's Momentum: A New Chapter in Women's Tennis
14 mins
Naomi Osaka's Return and Coco Gauff's Momentum: A New Chapter in Women's Tennis
St. David's Round Rock Medical Center Announces Major Expansion Amidst Population Boom
14 mins
St. David's Round Rock Medical Center Announces Major Expansion Amidst Population Boom
Texas A&M's Mike Elko Retains Bryant Gross-Armiento Amid Coaching Changes
14 mins
Texas A&M's Mike Elko Retains Bryant Gross-Armiento Amid Coaching Changes
Drayton Valley Extends Financial Aid for Fitness Access
14 mins
Drayton Valley Extends Financial Aid for Fitness Access
Los Angeles Lakers Sign Point Guard Skylar Mays, Adjust Roster
14 mins
Los Angeles Lakers Sign Point Guard Skylar Mays, Adjust Roster
Unprecedented Rise in Gender Dysphoria Diagnoses; NYC Subway Rat Scandal; Ignored Warning Precedes Maine Shooting
16 mins
Unprecedented Rise in Gender Dysphoria Diagnoses; NYC Subway Rat Scandal; Ignored Warning Precedes Maine Shooting
Pitavastatin-Azole Combination: A Promising Approach for Treating Aspergillus Fumigatus Infections
17 mins
Pitavastatin-Azole Combination: A Promising Approach for Treating Aspergillus Fumigatus Infections
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
4 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
5 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
5 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
7 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
7 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
8 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
10 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
10 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
10 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app