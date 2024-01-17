Springfield Police Seek Public Assistance in Attempted Armed Robbery Investigation

The Springfield Police Department, in collaboration with Crime Stoppers, has intensified its investigation into an attempted armed robbery that occurred in a Dollar General store on December 10. The incident, which took place at the store located at 1057 East Ash Street, Springfield, Illinois, saw an armed suspect threaten an employee. However, the suspect fled the scene without stealing anything, prompted by a vigilant customer's intervention.

A Closer Look at the Incident

The suspect, described as a male, entered the store around 7 p.m. He brandished a firearm and threatened an employee, intending to rob the store. However, the arrival of another customer disrupted his plan. The customer, realizing the ongoing felony, confronted the suspect, leading him to leave the scene without any loot. The confrontation ended without any casualties or injuries, leaving the Springfield Police Department with an open case of an attempted armed robbery.

Call for Public Assistance

The Springfield Police Department has since turned to the public for assistance in identifying the suspect. In partnership with Crime Stoppers, the department has released photos of the suspect on the Crime Stoppers website. The police are appealing to anyone with information about the suspect to come forward and assist in the ongoing investigation. Tips can be anonymously submitted through various channels. These include a phone call to 217-788-8427, the Crime Stoppers website, or the P3 Tips mobile app.

Reward for Information

While the identity of the suspect remains unknown, Crime Stoppers has offered a cash reward of up to $2,500. This reward is eligible for anyone whose information leads to the arrest of the suspect. The move is aimed at encouraging the public to play an active role in ensuring safety and justice within their community.