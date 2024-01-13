Springdale Man Arrested for Domestic Battery After Violent Altercation

On a rather ordinary Thursday in Springdale, the calm was shattered when a domestic disturbance call led to the arrest of 29-year-old Kevin Marquez-Argueta. The incident, a stark reminder of the often-hidden turmoil in households, unfolded at 634 N. 40th Street, where local police found Marquez-Argueta bearing a gunshot wound to his face, a non-fatal but grave testament to the violence that had ensued.

The Unraveling of a Domestic Dispute

The dispute began with an argument between Marquez-Argueta and his girlfriend. As the disagreement spiraled out of control, Marquez-Argueta crossed a line, slapping his girlfriend in a fit of anger. The situation took a darker turn when her child attempted to intervene and protect her, only to be shoved into a door by Marquez-Argueta, resulting in a head injury.

Tensions Escalate into Violence

The altercation escalated further when the girlfriend, in a desperate bid to protect herself and her child, shot Marquez-Argueta in the face. The police responded to the incident at roughly 12:30 a.m., discovering the injured Marquez-Argueta and the traumatized child.

Aftermath of the Incident

Both the child and Marquez-Argueta received immediate medical attention. The child was treated for his head injury and subsequently released, while Marquez-Argueta was hospitalized for his gunshot wound. Following his treatment, Marquez-Argueta was arrested and charged with second-degree domestic battery, as disclosed by the Springdale Police Department in a news release on Friday. The incident has left the community shaken, starkly highlighting the long shadows domestic violence can cast within seemingly quiet neighborhoods.