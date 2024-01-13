en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Springdale Man Arrested for Domestic Battery After Violent Altercation

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:07 am EST
Springdale Man Arrested for Domestic Battery After Violent Altercation

On a rather ordinary Thursday in Springdale, the calm was shattered when a domestic disturbance call led to the arrest of 29-year-old Kevin Marquez-Argueta. The incident, a stark reminder of the often-hidden turmoil in households, unfolded at 634 N. 40th Street, where local police found Marquez-Argueta bearing a gunshot wound to his face, a non-fatal but grave testament to the violence that had ensued.

The Unraveling of a Domestic Dispute

The dispute began with an argument between Marquez-Argueta and his girlfriend. As the disagreement spiraled out of control, Marquez-Argueta crossed a line, slapping his girlfriend in a fit of anger. The situation took a darker turn when her child attempted to intervene and protect her, only to be shoved into a door by Marquez-Argueta, resulting in a head injury.

Tensions Escalate into Violence

The altercation escalated further when the girlfriend, in a desperate bid to protect herself and her child, shot Marquez-Argueta in the face. The police responded to the incident at roughly 12:30 a.m., discovering the injured Marquez-Argueta and the traumatized child.

Aftermath of the Incident

Both the child and Marquez-Argueta received immediate medical attention. The child was treated for his head injury and subsequently released, while Marquez-Argueta was hospitalized for his gunshot wound. Following his treatment, Marquez-Argueta was arrested and charged with second-degree domestic battery, as disclosed by the Springdale Police Department in a news release on Friday. The incident has left the community shaken, starkly highlighting the long shadows domestic violence can cast within seemingly quiet neighborhoods.

0
Crime United States
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
49 seconds ago
Wave of Arrests in Benton and Washington Counties: No Bonds Set
A wave of arrests has engulfed Benton and Washington counties, with individuals facing a myriad of charges. The nature of the crimes varies from battery to aggravated assault, the distribution of sexually explicit material involving a child, domestic battering, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. The suspects are currently held captive in
Wave of Arrests in Benton and Washington Counties: No Bonds Set
Court Status Conferences Unfold for Homicide Cases in Cambria County
3 mins ago
Court Status Conferences Unfold for Homicide Cases in Cambria County
Gang-Related Shooting in Kleinskool: A Tragic Tale of Violence and Loss
4 mins ago
Gang-Related Shooting in Kleinskool: A Tragic Tale of Violence and Loss
Forced Marriage in Bihar: An Ongoing Social Evil Comes to Light
1 min ago
Forced Marriage in Bihar: An Ongoing Social Evil Comes to Light
Local Businessman Missing After Kidnapping Incident at Corridor Hill
1 min ago
Local Businessman Missing After Kidnapping Incident at Corridor Hill
Class 11 Student Found Deceased in Jharkhand: A Tale of Alleged Peer Violence
3 mins ago
Class 11 Student Found Deceased in Jharkhand: A Tale of Alleged Peer Violence
Latest Headlines
World News
Perfection Fresh Teams Up With Sesame Street for Healthy Eating Campaign
36 seconds
Perfection Fresh Teams Up With Sesame Street for Healthy Eating Campaign
Bayley: A Pivotal Force in Damage CTRL Amid Uncertainty
42 seconds
Bayley: A Pivotal Force in Damage CTRL Amid Uncertainty
Kenya Intensifies Focus on Last Mile Road Connectivity: A Boost for Grassroots Trade and Farmer Incomes
43 seconds
Kenya Intensifies Focus on Last Mile Road Connectivity: A Boost for Grassroots Trade and Farmer Incomes
Storm Boy Gallops to Victory in Magic Millions 2YO Classic
2 mins
Storm Boy Gallops to Victory in Magic Millions 2YO Classic
Gibraltar Dentists Engage in Industrial Action Amidst Efforts to Improve Patient Care
2 mins
Gibraltar Dentists Engage in Industrial Action Amidst Efforts to Improve Patient Care
Ebonyi State Government Boosts Healthcare with SUVs for Doctors and New Ambulances
2 mins
Ebonyi State Government Boosts Healthcare with SUVs for Doctors and New Ambulances
Kaiser Roseville Offers Alternative Treatment Amidst Overcrowding Due to Respiratory Illness Influx
2 mins
Kaiser Roseville Offers Alternative Treatment Amidst Overcrowding Due to Respiratory Illness Influx
Football Legends Ranked: Controversial Graphic Sparks Heated Debate
2 mins
Football Legends Ranked: Controversial Graphic Sparks Heated Debate
Geopolitics Live: Exclusive Insights into Global Affairs
3 mins
Geopolitics Live: Exclusive Insights into Global Affairs
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
5 mins
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
1 hour
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
8 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
13 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
14 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
17 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app