Spring Hill Shooting: Stacey Lovell Barnes Arrested, Admits Intimidation Over Debt

On a quiet Sunday morning, the tranquility of Spring Hill, Florida was shattered by the echoes of gunfire. Stacey Lovell Barnes, a resident of the town, has been apprehended in connection with this incident. The Hernando County Sheriff's Deputies swiftly responded to the distress calls from a residence on Kimball Court, the epicenter of the disturbance.

Unfolding the Scene

The homeowner, residing in a makeshift room converted from a garage, was jolted awake by the unexpected gunshot. Miraculously, he escaped uninjured. At the scene, law enforcement officers found the remnants of the chaos - two 9 mm shell casings, a chilling testament to the violence that had unfolded.

The investigation led the officers to a blue 2009 Scion TC. This vehicle, identified as a suspect in the crime, was found parked on the seemingly innocuous Omaha Circle. Armed with search warrants, officers thoroughly inspected the vehicle and a related residence, embarking on the arduous task of piecing together the puzzle.

Admission and Charges

During the intensive questioning, Barnes broke down and admitted to his involvement in the shooting. He confessed to discharging his weapon with the intent to intimidate an individual over an unsettled debt of $2,000. However, he claimed his shots were strategically aimed to avoid physical harm, targeting the garage instead. Born on October 18, 1994, Barnes now faces the harsh reality of his actions. He has been charged with discharging a weapon in public and into an occupied dwelling, with his bond set at a hefty $20,000.