Spokane Standoff Investigation Submitted to Prosecutor’s Office

April 2023 saw an intense standoff between Spokane County sheriff’s deputies and 29-year-old Jeremy Bausch, a domestic violence suspect with multiple felony charges. Bausch, diagnosed with schizophrenia, engaged the deputies in a dangerous face-off at a residence on the 5500 block of South Glenrose in Moran Prairie. The showdown escalated when Bausch pointed a gun at the deputies, forcing them to retreat.

A Threat to the Public

Bausch later ventured to a nearby Safeway, where he threatened unsuspecting customers. The deputies, still on his trail, attempted to arrest him. This confrontation led to an exchange of gunfire, with Bausch subsequently barricading himself inside a garage for several hours.

Resolution and Investigation

Eventually, deputies used what appeared to be tear gas to subdue Bausch, who was then taken into custody. He received medical attention for injuries sustained during the gunfire exchange. The Spokane Independent Investigative Response (SIIR) team took over the investigation the following day, as protocol dictates in incidents where deputies discharge their weapons.

Findings Submitted to Prosecutor’s Office

On January 11, the SIIR team submitted all investigative findings, including deputies’ reports, body camera footage, and forensic evidence, to the Spokane County Prosecutor’s Office. The Prosecutor’s Office will review these findings to determine appropriate action regarding the deputies’ conduct during the incident. The standoff, the investigation, and the subsequent submission of findings reveal a complex interplay between law enforcement and mental health in responding to domestic violence incidents.