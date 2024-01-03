Spokane Police Investigate Alleged Armed Robbery: Second Suspect Still at Large

On the second day of the New Year, a cloud of uncertainty hung over the city of Spokane as police responded to a reported armed robbery at a popular convenience store. The incident, which unfolded at a 7-Eleven gas station located at 1318 S. Grand Blvd., sent shockwaves through the community as it punctuated the relative serenity of the afternoon with a chilling reminder of the city’s ongoing struggle with crime.

A Chilling Crime In Broad Daylight

The robbery was reported around 2:30 p.m. on January 2nd. Witnesses described a male suspect, face concealed by a ski mask, as he allegedly robbed the store. The unnerving sight of a potential armed individual instigated an immediate response from the local police, who arrived promptly at the scene. Despite the potentially dangerous situation, a brave 7-Eleven employee gave chase, pursuing the suspect on foot.

Cooperation And A Surprise Twist

The police managed to detain the pursued individual. Strikingly, the detained suspect was cooperative with the arresting officers. After a thorough investigation, he was eventually released, leaving many questions unanswered. In a surprising turn of events, Spokane police revealed the existence of a second suspect, a 16-year-old with an outstanding warrant for an unrelated crime.

Search Continues For The Second Suspect

The second suspect, who remains unidentified due to his minor status, has managed to evade the grasp of law enforcement thus far. Despite the deployment of eleven police units to the scene, the young suspect remains at large. Terry Preuninger, the police lieutenant handling the case, has yet to confirm if either of the suspects was armed during the robbery. The incident has left the city on high alert as the search continues.